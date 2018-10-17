It's not just you. YouTube went down worldwide.

The mega-popular video site went offline Tuesday night for users around the world. Visitors to the YouTube homepage were greeted by a half-loading page that showed the subscribed channels, but no videos.

Clicking on any channels resulted in users being greeted by a picture of a monkey holding a hammer and the text "500 Internal Server error." A message read: "Sorry, something went wrong. A team of highly trained monkeys has been dispatched to deal with this situation. If you see them, send them this information as text (screenshots frighten them)" followed by a long string of code.

In an update posted to Twitter, YouTube said it was aware of the issue, though didn't provide details on when service would be restored or what caused the outage.

Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated. — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018

Roughly an hour after the site first went down YouTube returned to Twitter to say that all was back up and running.

We're back! Thanks for all of your patience. If you continue to experience issues, please let us know. https://t.co/NVU5GP7Sy6 — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018

Needless to say, the internet was not prepared to deal with this. Users flocked to Twitter with #YouTubeDown quickly rising to the number five spot on site's Trending Topics list in the United States, and the top Trending Topic on Twitter's worldwide list of trends.

It's not everyday, that you get to bear witness to one of the biggest websites go down...



But here we are:#youtube #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/kCpJRBIbc1 — Guy Varley (@TheVarlinator) October 17, 2018

Some lamented that this is how the apocalypse starts.

YouTube is down. Everyone puts their phones down & looks at family members for the first time in hours. People start walking outside & see their neighbors for the first time in months. The apocalypse is now. #YouTubeDOWN — Megan Fitzpatrick (@_meganeff) October 17, 2018

Others were trying to figure out what to do with their time.

Currently 3:00 in the morning contemplating what to do as YouTube is Down... #YouTubeDOWN 🤔 pic.twitter.com/DB8jpkRuFO — 20IK🇵🇰🇹🇷🇨🇦! (@SyedAbbasPTI) October 17, 2018

Time to get stuff done now lol can’t make excuses anymore #YouTubeDOWN — José/JK Mixtape (@TheJose8A) October 17, 2018

Follow Eli Blumenthal on Twitter @eliblumenthal

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com