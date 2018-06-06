Pixabay

LOUISVILLE -- The maker of Jack Daniel's whiskey has extended early retirement offers to about 150 salaried employees, looking to shed dozens of workers earning solid six-figure salaries.

Depending on how many accept the buyouts, more than 10% of the workforce at Louisville-based whiskey and spirits maker Brown-Forman could head for the exits. Officials said the buyouts were planned long before some countries indicated they would retaliate for President Trump's tariffs by imposing duties on American whiskey.

Brown-Forman is due to release its financial results for fourth quarter and full fiscal 2018 year ended April 30 this Wednesday. Last fiscal year, the company reported $3.86 billion in total revenue, down from $4.01 billion over the prior year of 2016.

The buyouts are significant because Brown-Forman is known for high salaries and generous benefits. It hasn't done a large reduction in force since the start of the recession in 2009 when 250 employees were laid off.

In a note earlier this spring to about 150 eligible employees, the majority working in the Louisville area, Brown-Forman said the goal was to reward long-serving employees, manage operating costs and open positions for those looking to advance.

There's no estimate of how much savings could accrue because it's not known yet how many people will accept it, company spokesman Phil Lynch said.

