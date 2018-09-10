JetBlue paints Airbus A320 in colors of New York City police
01 / 09
JetBlue provided this image of its new "Blue Finest" livery on one of its Airbus A320 aircraft.
02 / 09
JetBlue rolled out its newest special paint scheme -- 'Blue Finest' -- in New York on May 22, 2017. The livery is meant to honor the New York Police Department.
03 / 09
JetBlue provided this image of its new "Blue Finest" livery on one of its Airbus A320 aircraft.
04 / 09
The NYPD Color Guard performs in front of a JetBlue Airbus A320 painted in the colors of the NYPD at its unveiling in New York on May 22, 2017.
05 / 09
JetBlue's 'Blue Finest' Airbus A320 is debuted to a rainy Monday at New York JFK on May 22, 2017.
06 / 09
The NYPD Color Guard performs in front of a JetBlue Airbus A320 painted in the colors of the NYPD at its unveiling in New York on May 22, 2017.
07 / 09
JetBlue crewmembers that are former NYPD pose with the airline's new NYPD-themed Airbus A320.
08 / 09
JetBlue's 'Blue Finest' A320 was part of a charity 'plane pull' shortly after it was debuted on May 22, 2017.
09 / 09
JetBlue's 'Blue Finest' A320 was part of a charity 'plane pull' shortly after it was debuted on May 22, 2017.
airline-jetblue-airways-jblu-airbus-a320_large.jpg
JetBlue is adding 12 seats to each of its A320s.
JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways had a mix of good news and bad news for travelers on Tuesday.

The popular carrier, which has free Wi-Fi and live TV and serves trendy complimentary snacks, announced a major route overhaul, with five new routes and an additional two dozen flights between existing cities offset by the elimination of a dozen routes, including the end of service at Washington Dulles and Daytona Beach, Florida.

The new flights, which begin in early 2019:

  • Fort Lauderdale to Guayaquil, Ecuador. The daily flights will be JetBlue's second destination in Ecuador. The airline already serves Quito.
  • Fort Lauderdale to Phoenix. The airline already offers nonstop flights between Phoenix and Boston. 
  • Boston to Rochester, New York.  American Airlines already offers nonstop service on the route.
  • Fort Lauderdale to St. Maarten in the Caribbean. 
  • Providence, Rhode Island, to West Palm Beach, Florida.

Cities being eliminated from JetBlue's route map, beginning January 8, include:

  • Washington, DC, Dulles: The airline will end its flights to New York JFK and Boston. The airline launched service at Dulles in 2014 and currently has three daily flights to Boston and two daily flights to New York. Dulles spokesman Andrew Trull notes that United offers daily service to Boston and Delta offers daily service to JFK. And JetBlue will continue service at Washington Reagan, with daily flights to 12 destinations. 
  • Daytona Beach, Fla.: The airport's daily flight to and from New York JFK is ending. 
  • St. Croix, US Virgin Islands: The airport's daily flight to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico is ending.  

JetBlue said it is also eliminating several weak routes including:

  • Fort Lauderdale to Baltimore
  • Fort Lauderdale to Detroit
  • Fort Lauderdale to Long Beach, California 
  • Fort Lauderdale to Pittsburgh
  • Orlando to Baltimore
  • San Juan, Puerto Rico to Santiago, Dominican Republic

In Portland, Maine, JetBlue is switching from year round service to New York JFK to summer-only service on January 7. 

At the same time, JetBlue said it is adding more than two dozen flights on existing routes to and from Boston, New York, Hartford, Fort Lauderdale,  Orlando and Westchster County, New York.

Jetblueroutes
A look at JetBlue Airways' new routes.
JetBlue Airways

JetBlue President Joanna Geraghty said the changes are designed to boost the airline's profits.

“We constantly review network performance and make adjustments to support our focus city strategy, which is about building up our key markets to be stronger and even more relevant to local travelers,” she said.

More: JetBlue hikes baggage fees

More: JetBlue: Basic economy fares coming in 2019

First U.S. commercial flight to Cuba since 1961
01 / 09
Workers and officials watch as JetBlue Flight 387 prepares for take off as it becomes the first scheduled commercial flight to Cuba since 1961 on Aug. 31, 2016 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. JetBlue hopes to have as many as 110 daily flights to Cuba is the first U.S. airline to resume regularly scheduled airline service under new rules allowing Americans greater access to Cuba.
02 / 09
JetBlue flight 387 passengers hold up representations of Cuba's national flag, just before touching down at the airport in Santa Clara, Cuba.
03 / 09
Airport workers receive the JetBlue flight 387 holding the United States and Cuban national flags on the airport tarmac in Santa Clara, Cuba.
04 / 09
JetBlue flight 387 passengers hold up representations of Cuba's national flag, just before touching down at the airport in Santa Clara, Cuba.
05 / 09
Firetrucks spray water over JetBlue flight 387, "baptizing" the first commercial flight between the US and Cuba in more than half a century, after touching down at the airport in Santa Clara, Cuba.
06 / 09
Cupcakes with JetBlue and Cuban flags are are passed out in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. before the first scheduled commercial flight to Cuba since 1961.
07 / 09
U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx arrives at the airport of Santa Clara, Cuba on the first commercial flight between the United States and Cuba since 1961.
08 / 09
Passengers of JetBlue flight 387 holding a United States, and Cuban national flags, pose for photos in front of the plane transporting U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx, at the airport in Santa Clara, Cuba.
09 / 09
Passengers of JetBlue flight 387 holding a United States, and Cuban national flags, pose for photos in front of the plane transporting U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx, at the airport in Santa Clara, Cuba.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com