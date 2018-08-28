Sen. John McCain

Arizonans will honor the life of Sen. John McCain at a memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church. McCain and his family attended the church for many years.

The service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday.

McCain, who was raised Episcopal and later attended a Phoenix Baptist church with his family, rarely spoke publicly about his Christian beliefs. However, when talking about his time as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, he often shared how he was able to keep faith.

Episcopal upbringing

McCain, who died Saturday at age 81, was raised in an Episcopal family and attended a private all-boys boarding school where he was required to attend chapel services.

He spent three years at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia, before graduating in 1954.

"This country has lost one of our great public servants and our school family has lost one of our most inspirational examples of the intellectual and moral courage our school's mission calls on us to develop in each of our graduates," said Head of School Charley Stillwell in a statement.

While attending the school, McCain was on the football, wrestling and tennis teams. Also, he participated with The Chronicle student newspaper, Whispers yearbook, Dramatics Club, E Club, Missionary Society and the Blackford Literary Society.

Leaders in the Episcopal Church shared their thoughts on McCain after the announcement of his death.

"The life of Senator John Sidney McCain has been a witness to the nobility of living not for self alone but for the ideals and values that make for a better world," The Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry said in a statement.

The Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Arizona said the state "lost a great leader, patriot, war hero, and public servant."

"I ask all Arizona Episcopalians to join with me in offering prayers and thanksgiving for the life of Senator John McCain and for his family in this time of sorrow," Bishop Kirk Smith said in a statement. "I had the honor and pleasure of meeting with Senator McCain on several occasions, and I always found him to be concerned and responsive, especially regarding the issue of immigration."

Keeping faith as a POW

This file photo taken in 1967 shows U.S. Navy Air Force Maj. John McCain lying on a bed in a Hanoi hospital as he was being given medical care for his injuries. McCain was captured in 1967 at a lake in Hanoi after his Navy warplane was downed by the Northern Vietnamese army during the Vietnam War. McCain said that upon capture he was beaten by an angry mob and bayoneted in the groin.

McCain spoke of his faith in 2008 with Rick Warren, pastor of Saddleback Church. Warren interviewed then-presidential candidates McCain and Barack Obama at a pastor's forum.

When answering a question about the most gut-wrenching decision he has made, McCain discussed being a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

McCain said he was given the opportunity to leave the prison early — shortly after his father was named commander of U.S. forces in the Pacific, but he refused because there were other POWs who had been there longer than he had.

His interrogator told him he would have a tough time, and his torture increased.

"Could I finally say: it took a lot of prayer; it took a lot of prayer," McCain said to Warren.

The pastor asked the senator what it meant to be a Christian and what role faith played in his everyday life.

"It means I'm saved and forgiven," McCain said. "And we're talking about the world. Our faith encompasses not just the United States of America, but the world."

The senator told another story about his time as a POW.

While McCain was alone in his cell, ropes were tightly pulling his biceps and head as a form of torture. A guard came in and loosened the ropes. Four hours later, the guard returned and tighten the ropes before leaving again, McCain said.

On Christmas Day, McCain and the other prisoners were allowed to stand outside of their cell but could not communicate with one another. That is when McCain saw the guard again.

The guard drew a cross in the dirt with his foot while standing near McCain.

"For a minute there, there was just two Christians worshiping together," recalled McCain. "I'll never forget that moment."

In an interview with Religion News Service, McCain's cellmate George "Bud" Day said McCain volunteered to preach at religious services when they were allowed at the prison.

"He was a very good preacher, much to my surprise," Day told the news service in 2008. "He could remember all of the liturgy from the Episcopal services ... word for word."

North Phoenix Baptist Church

John McCain and his wife, Cindy started attending North Phoenix Baptist Church in 1991 after Cindy was baptized, according to Baptist News Global.

According to former pastor Dan Yeary, only Cindy became an official member after she was baptized. He told Baptist News Global that John McCain had discussions with clergy about membership and baptism.

He decided to not join but continued his attendance, according to Yeary.

On Sunday, the church said via Twitter that the congregation was mourning McCain's death. The post called the senator "a man of courage and faith who loved his family."

"He and his wife have been a part of this community for many years and we're committed to praying for them during this difficult time," said the tweet.

Pastor Noe Garcia & the North Phoenix community are mourning the loss of Senator John McCain, a man of courage and faith who loved his family. He and his wife have been a part of this community for many years and we're committed to praying for them during this difficult time. — North Phoenix Baptist Church (@NPHX) August 26, 2018

