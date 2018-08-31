A judge in New Jersey ordered a couple to hand over money raised from a GoFundMe campaign to a homeless man whose kind gesture went viral last year.

The lawsuit filed by Johnny Bobbitt Jr. claims the couple – Kate McClure and boyfriend Mark D'Amico – have spent much of the $400,000 they raised through GoFundMe on themselves, ABC reports.

A judge approved a temporary restraining order requiring the couple to hand over the money to Bobbitt's lawyers to set up a trust.

According to CBS Philly, the couple claims they've given Bobbitt $200,000, but his attorneys allege he has only received $75,000.

Bobbitt became famous after he gave his last $20 to McClure, who was stranded without gas in Philadelphia. McClure and D'Amico then started a GoFundMe campaign to repay Bobbitt's generosity. It raised $400,000 from more than 14,000 donors.

In an interview with ABC affiliate WPVI in Philadelphia, Bobbitt said the couple used the money on trips, gambling and shopping sprees. He also said he has no money and remains homeless.

"I always felt like I was in a weird situation," Bobbitt told WPVI. "I didn't want to be pressuring to get a lawyer or do anything because I didn't want to seem ungrateful."

During an interview this week on "Megyn Kelly Today," the couple said they didn't want to give Bobbitt the full $400,000 raised because of concerns he might use it for drugs.

"We saw the pattern that was developing ... that he was going to do something foolish and end up right back where he was," D'Amico said.

Ernest Badway, the couple's attorney, said they have received death threats since the scandal, ABC reports. "Please don't rush to judgment," Badway said. "When you see it, the numbers that we're talking about are not that far off."

