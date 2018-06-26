Cruise ship tours: Azamara Club Cruises' Azamara Quest
01 / 86
Built in 1999 for Renaissance Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises' 686-passenger Azamara Quest recently underwent a multi-million-dollar renovation to many of the ship’s public spaces, the kitchens, the staterooms and the restaurants – including the Patio Grill.
02 / 86
Passengers love the small-ship feel, as it provides a slightly more intimate, personalized experience.
03 / 86
The fully furnished deck is one of the most popular spaces on the ship, and the fresh-air venue for Azamara’s famed White Nights and Captain’s BBQs.
04 / 86
The famed deck offers ample seating for guests looking to relax or sunbathe during the warmer months.
05 / 86
Rows of lounge chairs flank the ship’s pool and hot tubs, and feature small pillows, a comfortable cushion and branded towels for guest use.
06 / 86
Plush wicker loveseats join the traditional loungers for a cozier, more romantic spot for up to two guests to soak up the sea air.
07 / 86
The Quest and its sister ship Journey both have a small pool and two hot tubs on the main deck – a spot that’s the unofficial hub of the ship on warm and sunny days.
08 / 86
The soft, branded towels are just one of many personal touches found on the ship.
09 / 86
In addition to the traditional nautical flags, Azamara will fly the flags of the countries it’s visiting on nearly every itinerary.
10 / 86
Although standard draft beers like Bud Light and Becks are complimentary, Azamara offers a specialty package providing guests with a wider selection – including imported favorites like Amstel Light and even craft beers, at the pool bar.
11 / 86
The poolside bar, which sits on the backside of the ship underneath the bridge, serves cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages throughout the day and into the evening.
12 / 86
On Deck 10, right off the jogging track, are ping pong tables – a favorite with younger guests and teens.
13 / 86
More lounge chairs and a shuffleboard court sit on the port side of the ship overlooking the tops of cities or the soothing blue of the ocean.
14 / 86
On both the starboard and port sides of the upper deck sit birdcage chairs equipped with a plush cushion, perfect for overseeing the activity on the pool deck.
15 / 86
Thanks to the smaller size of the Azamara Quest, the ship is able to park as close as possible to the hustle and bustle of ports. Here, the ship sits directly next to the popular Ferris wheel in downtown Helsinki.
16 / 86
Offering more laid-back pool fare like hamburgers, hot dogs, Cuban sandwiches and French fries, the Patio Grill is a great spot to grab a quick bite to eat for lunch or dinner.
17 / 86
At night, the Patio provides a great place to enjoy a casual meal with a stunning view of the sea or port.
18 / 86
Like many other Renaissance vessels, the Quest’s opulent grand staircase, featuring splashes of gold and curated statement artwork, is a main focal point of the ship.
19 / 86
The elegant staircase connects the fourth floor, home to staterooms, guest services and Land Discoveries, to the fifth floor, the bustling epicenter of the ship – home to the main restaurant, lounge, casino and shops.
20 / 86
The guest relations deck is open throughout the entire itinerary to answer any and all questions a guest may have.
21 / 86
To the right of guest relations sits the loyalty and sales office, which can assist with booking new cruises and joining loyalty programs, while the map serves as an interactive guide to the hundreds of itineraries Azamara offers – as well as offering detailed information on each port, country and city.
22 / 86
Tufted chairs, tables and more statement artwork (like this non-functioning harp) decorate the area to the right and left of the main staircase.
23 / 86
Along the sides of the fifth floor are oversized chairs – meant for sipping coffee or an evening cocktail before dinner.
24 / 86
Open at 7 a.m., the Mosaic Café serves coffee and tea, as well as an assortment of danishes, pastries and sweets.
25 / 86
While enjoying coffee from the café, guests like to peruse the gallery offerings at Park West, as well as talk with the dedicated art dealer on board.
26 / 86
The walkway leading to the Casino from Mosaic is lined by two shops – Indulgences, selling high-end jewelry, and Le Boutique, a discreet boutique selling high-end clothing and gifts.
27 / 86
As you make your way towards the front of the ship on Deck Five, you’ll pass a grand piano and table for Park West, the art collector and dealer on board who can sell you the photos and prints you see throughout the ship.
28 / 86
Flanked by abstract and vibrant artwork, the Casino and neighboring bar is constantly buzzing with activity at night and is often the place to go before an evening show in the Cabaret Lounge.
29 / 86
The Quest features a dozen slot machines for those eager to win big while enjoying a cocktail or complimentary glass of wine.
30 / 86
If you want a seat at one of the coveted poker tables, get there early – these are often filled (with waiting lists) from 7 p.m. on.
31 / 86
With over a hundred seats, a stage and a fully functioning bar, this is the heart of the ship’s entertainment and is the place to go for nightly variety and comedy shows, performances and weekly bingo.
32 / 86
The best part about this lounge is every show is complimentary and included in the fare of the ship, so guests can enjoy a show every night if they’d prefer.
33 / 86
With a beautiful gallery wall featuring Park West art for sale, the entrance to the main restaurant, Discoveries, is welcoming and open.
34 / 86
With a small bar and comfortable seating including couches, love seats and cocktail tables, the lounge is where guests catch up and enjoy light bites (like spiced olives and chunks of fresh feta cheese) while waiting for a table.
35 / 86
The formal restaurant on the ship, Discoveries is a favorite for guests looking for a fresh and varied menu in a more upscale environment. Here, waiters serve you and the menu features up to four courses. It’s open for breakfast from 8 - 10 a.m. and for dinner from 5 - 10 p.m.
36 / 86
The main focal point of the dining room is the sleek and modern silver chandelier, located in the center of the room. The light, along with other little details in the room, were added during the renovations.
37 / 86
The wood-paneled mirror wall on the left side of the restaurant’s entrance was an original fixture of the ship and adds a touch of old-world style to the rest of the room’s modern furniture and table settings.
38 / 86
The menu in Discoveries changes daily; however, staples like this lemon chicken with white rice are featured every night.
39 / 86
The food is one of the highest rated aspects of the ship, and guests love the eclectic and gourmet variety of dishes, like this curried fried shrimp appetizer.
40 / 86
Discoveries is also very conscious of guests with allergies, health concerns and food preferences, and offers options for just about anyone, like this gluten-free ahi tuna salad.
41 / 86
Some guests prefer the more elegant breakfasts offered at Discoveries, with delicacies like eggs benedict and French toast omelets made to order.
42 / 86
Right off the entrance of Discoveries Restaurant is a side deck used mostly by staff, but it can be a quiet and beautiful place to enjoy the sunset, relax after dinner or watch the view.
43 / 86
Along with two elevator banks on each side of the ship, the Quest has two sets of passenger staircases – which feature the same scrolling pattern of the grand staircase in the lobby with statement artwork, collectible antiques and an original painted ceiling.
44 / 86
Each passenger staircase is decorated with gold painted tables and European-influenced vases below a large antique mirror or Park West artwork.
45 / 86
Five floors above Discoveries is one of the Quest’s specialty restaurants, Prime C Steakhouse. The upcharge is $30 per guest, depending on the evening, and the menu features a more elegant menu curated specifically by the chef.
46 / 86
The menu at Prime C boasts a collection of specialty cuts of prime grade beef, with the most popular being the filet. Guests looking for the chef’s recommendation can book a coveted chef’s table seat, which is offered three times during the course of the cruise.
47 / 86
In addition to steak, the restaurant offers vegetarian and seafood options for those who don’t eat red meat, like this crispy shrimp.
48 / 86
No meal is complete at Prime C without a taste of their famous cheese platter, which changes daily.
49 / 86
To the left of the elevator banks on the same floor as Prime C is the Quest’s second specialty restaurant, Aqualina, which features a modern Italian menu.
50 / 86
In addition to a set menu that changes daily, Aqualina also hosts chef’s tables in the back of the restaurant, which offer a five-course meal curated by the chef.
51 / 86
Guests love the stacked ahi tuna appetizer, served with sun-dried tomato pesto and lightly dressed arugula.
52 / 86
Another favorite is the caprese salad, featuring a collection of juicy heirloom tomatoes paired with house-made mozzarella cheese and balsamic vinegar.
53 / 86
The chef’s pick changes daily, but more often than not, a seafood pasta (paired with house-made noodles) will make an appearance – featuring freshly caught seafood, mussels, clams or oysters from the local regions.
54 / 86
The Quest also offers a more casual buffet-style restaurant called the Windows Café, located on the ninth floor.
55 / 86
The café is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and offers ample seating on either side of the buffet, as well as covered outdoor seating on the patio.
56 / 86
Despite the café’s casual ambiance, the Quest adds a small touch of elegance to each table, whether it be a single succulent or simple bouquet of flowers.
57 / 86
The Sanctum Spa, located on the ninth floor, offers guests a collection of services to enjoy during their cruise, from facials to massages and even hair cuts, blow-outs and manicures and pedicures.
58 / 86
On the table adjacent to the reservation desk is a sign-up sheet for the neighboring gym’s fitness classes, as well as a full-service spa menu, featuring the treatments and their prices.
59 / 86
The small hallway leading to the changing rooms and treatment rooms is flanked by tufted benches and a station offering complimentary fruit waters.
60 / 86
In addition to spaces to change, the men and women’s locker rooms offer large rain showers and steam and sauna rooms to enjoy pre- or post-treatment.
61 / 86
Only available to spa guests and suite passengers, the outdoor Terrace offers a quiet place to enjoy views of the sea, with lounge chairs and a pool used for relaxing or for thalassotherapy treatments.
62 / 86
The small treatment rooms, some with windows, are where guests can unwind with a massage – ranging from 50 to 90 minutes. The therapists also use calming and scented oils to aid relaxation.
63 / 86
The staffed hair salon, which is part of the Sanctum Spa, offers anything guests might need – from trims to full cuts, colors and highlights.
64 / 86
Right next to the spa is the Quest’s fitness facility, which has state-of-the-art machines for guests looking to stay in shape on the cruise. In addition to the machines, the Quest employs a personal trainer who hosts daily fitness classes (like spinning and pilates) in the mornings for those looking for a group experience.
65 / 86
Quest’s gym has multiple treadmills, as well as stationary bikes, elliptical machines, free weight areas, weight machines and yoga mats for guests to use free of charge.
66 / 86
One of the more popular stateroom options onboard the Quest is the Club Veranda room, which has 175 square feet of room inside and a veranda that boasts 40 square feet. With the ability to configure two twin beds or one queen, the space also allows for a small desk and couch seating area.
67 / 86
The 40-square-foot veranda accompanying the Club Veranda suites has two wicker chairs and a table, perfect for outdoor dining or sipping a glass of wine during sunset.
68 / 86
For suite guests and VIPs, the Quest’s hotel manager provides a bottle of complimentary Perrier-Jouet Champagne and glasses upon arrival. Plus, the mini-bar adjacent to the TV is fully stocked with wine, beer options, water, juices and other non-alcoholic beverages.
69 / 86
Each stateroom features French-inspired “About Rose” products for use, including body lotion, shampoo, conditioner, soap and vanity kits.
70 / 86
The beds are plush and luxurious, lined with cotton bed linens, a fluffy duvet and fluffed pillows.
71 / 86
The bathrooms, which feature a double flush toilet, standing shower with adjustable shower hose and French doors, large sink and mirror, come with bright lights and just enough space to maneuver around.
72 / 86
Located on the ninth level adjacent to the spa, the Club Spa Suites are brand new additions to the Quest in 2016 and feature double glass sinks, a full veranda, a queen-size bed and seating areas.
73 / 86
With its own separate bedroom with a large queen-size bed and 40-inch TV, the Club Ocean Suite is one of the most spacious onboard and also features a dressing room, vanity and large closets.
74 / 86
Also completely renovated this year, the Ocean Suite’s living room has updated and contemporary décor with a loveseat, two accent chairs and a four-person table, as well a 233-square-foot veranda.
75 / 86
The place to go for cocktail hour and tapas before dinner, as well as drinks and dancing at night, the Living Room is the gathering place for every guest on the ship.
76 / 86
The furniture is modern and elegant, with tufted chairs, polished wooden tables, large accent chairs fit for a queen and a long table for catching up and dining.
77 / 86
Guests flock to the seats in front of the large floor-to-ceiling windows to soak up the stunning views as the ship sails to and from the world’s most fascinating ports.
78 / 86
The Quest features glass sculptures behind the bar, and each ship has one just a bit different than the other.
79 / 86
Other popular seats are the purple and plush birdcage chairs.
80 / 86
Just like the furniture, the décor in the Living Room is subtle but statement, with small succulent arrangements, orchids in vases and more.
81 / 86
With a fully stocked bar featuring house wines, specialty top-shelf liquors like Grey Goose and 1800 tequila, guests can enjoy a drink with the complimentary tapas offered 5 – 7 p.m. nightly.
82 / 86
Like the larger version on the fourth floor, the interactive tabletop in the Living Room allows guests to explore new Azamara itineraries on the renovated Quest, as well as videos detailing the land discoveries and port explorations.
83 / 86
On the other side of the ship from the Living Room is the Library, a small and quiet space with cozy seating, fully stocked bookcases with new and old favorites, as well as the desk of the IT specialist on board.
84 / 86
Renting a book onboard is simple – just jot down your name, stateroom and the book you’ve borrowed, and return it before the end of the cruise. It’s a great way to unwind peacefully after dinner or during sea days.
85 / 86
You’ll find comfortable couches, accent chairs, nautical artwork and a painted ceiling that’s original to the ship before the renovations.
86 / 86
Open 24 hours a day, you can soak up as much book time as you’d like without worry of being kicked out.
636289729413162503-azamaraquest.jpg
The 694-passenger Azamara Quest.
Azamara Club Cruises

Cruise lines are constantly tweaking their schedules. Sometimes it's just the addition of a single port to a long-established itinerary. Other times it's the rollout of an all-new route.

Here, some of the more notable new itinerary announcements from recent weeks.

Azamara to add South Africa cruises  

Azamara Club Cruises will offer South Africa voyages in 2020 — a first for the line. 

The upscale cruise operator plans four 10-night sailings out of Cape Town, South Africa in January and February of 2020 that include stops at the South African ports of Port Elizabeth, Richards Bay, Durban and East London. 

Fares for the trips start at $3,099 per person for a windowless inside cabin. Ocean-view cabins start at $3,599. The voyages will take place on Azamara's 690-passenger Azamara Quest

RELATED:  More lines adding extended South Africa cruises 

The new sailings, notably, can be combined with five-night, pre-and post-cruise safaris to create an extended exploration of Africa. 

In advance of the four South Africa-focused sailings, Azamara Quest will operate a 24-night voyage from Mumbai, India to Cape Town that includes several stops in South Africa as well as calls in Kenya, Tanzania and Mozambique. Kicking off on Dec. 28, 2019, it'll be Azamara's first-ever trip to the African continent.

Royal Caribbean tweaks short trips from Miami

Royal Caribbean upped the ante for short trips out of Miami in June with the deployment of its 3,114-passenger Mariner of the Seas to the city. Operating three- and four-night voyages to the Bahamas, Mariner is the newest and biggest vessel in the market for such trips. 

The new sailings come in the wake of a massive, $120 million makeover of the ship that included the addition of new deck-top water slides, a FlowRider surfing pool, a virtual reality bungee trampoline experience and other fun-focused attractions. 

First look: The makeover of Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas
01 / 07
Royal Caribbean's 3,114-passenger Mariner of the Seas has emerged from a major, $120 million makeover that included the addition of new deck-top water slides, a FlowRider surfing pool, a virtual reality bungee trampoline experience and other fun-focused attractions.
02 / 07
Formerly based in Asia, Mariner of the Seas now is sailing three- and four-night voyages to the Bahamas out of Miami. It is the newest and biggest vessel in the market for such trips.
03 / 07
A new tiki bar on Mariner of the Seas, dubbed The Bamboo Room, is a new concept for Royal Caribbean. It boasts a Polynesia theme and serves hand-crafted cocktails.
04 / 07
A new virtual reality attraction on Mariner of the Seas called Sky Pad lets passengers experience what it's like to bounce over moon craters.
05 / 07
Passengers wear virtual reality headsets while on a bungee trampoline in the new Sky Pad virtual reality attraction on Mariner of the Seas.
06 / 07
A young girl puts on a virtual reality headset before taking a turn at the new Sky Pad virtual reality experience on Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas.
07 / 07
Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade is a new attraction on Mariner of the Seas added during the ship's recent overhaul.

Also added to Mariner: A new Italian restaurant by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver and a retro-chic tiki bar. 

Formerly based in Asia, Mariner spent a month in a shipyard in Cadiz, Spain to undergo the overhaul. The vessel originally was built in 2003. 

Mariner's new schedule of three- and four-night voyages to the Bahamas feature stops in Nassau and CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island destination. 

UnCruise to get early start in Alaska   

Small-ship travel company UnCruise Adventures will begin Alaska sailings in 2019 on April 6 — several weeks earlier than is typical for lines operating in the state. 

UnCruise plans two dozen "Alaska Awakening" departures in April and May of 2019 that will mark the earliest start ever for Alaska cruises at the company.  

UnCruise says it has had success in recent years with early season departures. 

Cruise ship tours: UnCruise Adventures' Safari Endeavour
01 / 101
Un-Cruise Adventures' 84-passenger Safari Endeavour operates adventure-focused sailings in the Sea of Cortes and Alaska.
02 / 101
Four decks high and 217 feet long, the Safari Endeavour is large enough to feel spacious for its limited complement of passengers but small enough to access remote bays and coves that are off limits to larger ships.
03 / 101
The rear of the Safari Endeavour has been outfitted with an innovative, moveable docking system for kayaks and paddle boards.
04 / 101
x
05 / 101
x
06 / 101
x
07 / 101
The Safari Endeavour carries four motorized Zodiac boats that are lowered onto the water daily for use in excursions.
08 / 101
Zodiacs are used for wildlife-watching tours, snorkling outings and to land passengers in remote locales for hikes and other exploration.
09 / 101
The Safari Endeavour's Zodiacs are used regularly for landings on island beaches and other remote locales.
10 / 101
The bow of the Safari Endeavour offers an open-air viewing area to watch for wildlife and passing scenery.
11 / 101
Seen from the deck above, the Main Deck level begins with a spacious open bow that is a favorite space for viewing marine life and passing scenery.
12 / 101
Safari Endeavour passengers watch a large group of bottle-nose dolphins frolick around the ship's bow.
13 / 101
x
14 / 101
x
15 / 101
x
16 / 101
x
17 / 101
x
18 / 101
x
19 / 101
Spectacular sunrises and sunsets are among the highlights of a Sea of Cortes voyage on the Safari Endeavour. Here, passengers line the decks in the early morning to watch the sun come up.
20 / 101
An outdoor promenade wraps around Deck 3 of the Safari Endeavour, which is lined with cabins.
21 / 101
Upper Deck
22 / 101
The Safari Endeavour has a large selection of wet suits, flippers and snorkel masks for use by passengers during snorkeling outings.
23 / 101
hot
24 / 101
The top deck of the Safari Endeavour offers several chair-lined viewing areas.
25 / 101
x
26 / 101
x
27 / 101
x
28 / 101
Access to the Bridge is through an exterior doorway on the vessel's top deck.
29 / 101
As is common on small, expedition-style ships, the Safari Endeavour has an open bridge policy that lets passengers visit while the vessel is underway.
30 / 101
As detailed in the ship's name plate, located on the bridge, the Safari Endeavour was built in 1983 by the Jeffboat Shipyard at Jefferson, Ind. and originally called the Newport Clipper.
31 / 101
x
32 / 101
The Safari Endeavour's dining room can accommodate all passengers in one open seating. A row of picture windows on either side assures excellent sea-level views of passing scenery and marine life.
33 / 101
The dining room features a self-serve bar area where passengers can grab a glass of wine at any hour of the day.
34 / 101
Eight taps in the self-serve bar area dispense red and white wines.
35 / 101
x
36 / 101
x
37 / 101
x
38 / 101
A white board in the hallway just outside of the Safari Endeavour's Lounge lists wildlife that passengers spot during a Sea of Cortes voyage.
39 / 101
Of 42 cabins on the Safari Endeavour, slightly more than half are Commander cabins that feature fixed twin beds, a desk and a built-in closet area.
40 / 101
merican Safari doesn’t print menus or daily programs but instead broadcasts daily menus and schedules on the in-cabin televisions
41 / 101
Commander cabins are located on Deck 3 of the vessel and open onto a walk-around promenade. on
42 / 101
Cabins on the Safari Endeavour feature small desk areas with a fixed lamp and mirror.
43 / 101
A single large speaker along the wall of Safari Endeavour cabins broadcasts commentary by naturalists when switched in the "on" position.
44 / 101
Safari Endeavour cabins feature U.S.-style outlets in several locations.
45 / 101
Cabin bathrooms on the Safari Endeavour are relatively tight and modular with a console sink, stand-up shower and toilet.
46 / 101
All bathrooms in Admiral, Captain, Commander and Master category staterooms are modular and feature a shower basin, toilet and in-console sink.
47 / 101
The shower in cabin bathrooms is blocked off from the toilet and sink by a fabric shower curtain.
48 / 101
Lquid soap, shampoo and conditioner dispensers in Safari Endeavour cabin bathrooms are designed to eliminate the need for disposable plastic bottles.
49 / 101
x
50 / 101
x
51 / 101
x
52 / 101
Every cabin on the Safari Endeavour is stocked with metal water bottles and binoculars for passenger use.
53 / 101
All cabins on the Safari Endeavour come with hair dryers located in a drawer.
54 / 101
x
55 / 101
x
56 / 101
x
57 / 101
x
58 / 101
x
59 / 101
x
60 / 101
x
61 / 101
Un-Cruise doesn’t print daily programs for Safari Endeavour passengers but instead broadcasts schedules on televisions located in cabins and around the vessel.
62 / 101
Passengers on the Safari Endeavour must be nimble enough to navigate its single interior stairwell as the ship has no elevator.
63 / 101
x
64 / 101
The Safari Endeavour also carries a selection of walking sticks for use during hikes.
65 / 101
Fresh towels are available on Deck 3 for use on shore excursions and after a visit to the hot tubs.
66 / 101
Also located at the back of Deck 3 on the Safari Endeavour is a small sauna.
67 / 101
Formerly called American Safari Cruises, Un-Cruise Adventures introduced yacht-style “un-cruising” to Alaska in 1997 and has expanded to the Sea of Cortes, Hawai’i and the Pacific Northwest.
68 / 101
The Safari Endeavour is a U.S.-flagged ship that was built in the USA and features an all-American crew.
69 / 101
The Safari Endeavour often anchors in remote bays such as Mexico's Agua Verde for a day of kayaking, hiking, paddle boarding and other adventures.
70 / 101
The Safari Endeavour docks in Puerto Escondido on Mexico's Baja Peninsula for an excursion to see gray whales in Magdalena Bay.
71 / 101
Kayaks ready for passenger use at a remote beach along Mexico's Sea of Cortes.
72 / 101
Passengers put their names on a sign-out board before heading off hiking, kayaking or paddle boarding from a beach at Pardito island in the Sea of Cortes.
73 / 101
Safari Endeavour passengers prepare to snorkel with sea lions at Los Islotes in the Sea of Cortes.
74 / 101
Safari Endeavour passengers snorkel with sea lions at Los Islotes, a pair of islands off the coast of Baja, California.
75 / 101
x
76 / 101
x
77 / 101
Local rancheros play for passengers during a Sea of Cortes sailing on the Safari Endeavour.
78 / 101
x
79 / 101
x
80 / 101
The stairwell landing on Deck 3 of the Safari Endeavour is lined with photos of destinations the ship visits.
81 / 101
x
82 / 101
The Safari Endeavour's Upper Deck promenade is bathed in light during sunrise in the Sea of Cortes.
83 / 101
Safari Endeavour passengers watch gray whales from a skiff in Mexico's Magdalena Bay.
84 / 101
A gray whale surfaces near a skiff carrying Safari Endeavour passengers in Mexico's Magdalena Bay.
85 / 101
Week-long Baja California trips on the Safari Endeavour often include a visit to Magdalena Bay to see gray whales.
86 / 101
A gray whale surfaces in Mexico's Magdalena Bay near a boat full of Safari Endeavour passengers.
87 / 101
Safari Endeavour staffer Jade Sotelo operates a make-shift beach bar on the island of Espiratu Santo in Mexico's Sea of Cortes.
88 / 101
Among the stops on Safari Endeavour cruises in the Sea of Cortes is the small but historically important waterfront town of Loreto.
89 / 101
Safari Endeavour passengers visit a Jesuit mission in Loreto, Mexico that was the Spanish mission in the Californias.
90 / 101
Safari Endeavour passengers examine a pavement marker in Loreto, Mexico denoting the start of the Camino Real trail.
91 / 101
A pelican stands watch over the harbor in the Mexican town of Loreto, which is a stop for passengers touring Baja California on the Safari Endeavour.
92 / 101
Cardon cacti are common sights for Safari Endeavour passengers during hikes in Baja California.
93 / 101
A Safari Endeavour guide and two passengers take a break during a hike on a volcanic island in the Sea of Cortes.
94 / 101
Safari Endeavour passengers kayak through the mangrove estuary of Amortajada during a Sea of Cortes sailing.
95 / 101
Safari Endeavour passengers after a guided kayak excursion through the mangrove estuary of Amortajada.
96 / 101
Safari Endeavour passengers snorkel with sea lions at Los Islotes in Mexico.
97 / 101
Safari Endeavour passengers ride a Zodiac boat away from the beach at Ensenada Candelero during a Sea of Cortes sailing.
98 / 101
Burro rides are among the options for Safari Endeavour passengers during at stop at Agua Verde bay in Baja California.
99 / 101
Safari Endeavour passengers on a burro ride in Baja California.
100 / 101
Safari Endeavour passengers during a landing at Espirutu Santo island in the Sea of Cortes.
101 / 101
A life buoy on the Safari Endeavour, which lists its home port as Juneau, Alaska. The ship spends its summers in Alaska.

UnCruise Adventures is the leader in small-ship Alaska cruises. It operates seven vessels in the region that in 2019 will sail 142 departures on 11 itineraries. The trips range from a week to two weeks in length. Voyages begin in Seattle as well as Ketchikan, Juneau, Petersburg and Sitka in Alaska.

Fares for UnCruise sailings in Alaska start at $2,995 per person, based on double occupancy, including meals; all beverages including alcohol; adventure activities and transfers to the ship.

Carnival to base ship in Brisbane, Australia

Cruise giant Carnival soon will have a ship based in Brisbane, Australia — a first for the line. 

The Miami-based cruise company says its 2,124-passenger Carnival Spirit will operate out of the city year-round starting in 2020. The ship currently is based in Sydney, Australia. 

Carnival says Spirit will offer voyages out of Brisbane to the South Pacific with stops in Vanuatu and New Caledonia. It'll also offer short trips to the North Queensland region of Australia.

The fleet and home ports of Carnival Cruise Line
01 / 36
Carnival Vista St. Thomas
02 / 36
Carnival Horizon
03 / 36
Carnival Breeze, St. Thomas
04 / 36
Carnival Magic Key West Florida
05 / 36
The 130,000-ton Carnival Dream, Carnival Cruise LinesÕ largest ship, is positioned off the coast of Monaco in October 2009. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines/HO)
06 / 36
Carnival Splendor
07 / 36
The Carnival Freedom is docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico on June 19, 2014. The 952-foot-long liner accommodates more than 3,000 guests and cruises from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to the Caribbean through January 2015 and then is to be repositioned to Galveston, Texas, for cruises to ports in the western Caribbean, Bahamas and Key West. (Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
08 / 36
The Carnival Liberty arrives in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2005. From November through April, the vessel sails on alternating six- and eight-day Bahamas/Caribbean voyages from Fort Lauderdale's Port Everglades. From May through October, the 952-foot-long vessel calls on Mediterranean ports during 12-day cruise itineraries. (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines/HO)
09 / 36
The Carnival Valor cruises off Miami on the Atlantic Ocean. Sailing on year-round, weekly alternating eastern and western Caribbean cruises, the 952-foot-long cruise ship accommodates almost 3,000 guests and is the first ship in Carnival's fleet to offer full wireless internet access in all public areas including cabins. (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
10 / 36
The Carnival Glory cruises off the coast of Florida. (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
11 / 36
Carnival Cruise Lines' Carnival Conquest cruises off the coast of Cozumel, Mexico. The ship is longer than three football fields and can accommodate a maximum of 3,700 guests and 1,200 officers and staff. Carnival Conquest departs New Orleans every Sunday for week-long cruises to western Caribbean ports. (Photo by Andy Newman/CCL)
12 / 36
The Carnival Miracle cruises in the Bahamas off Freeport. Built in Finland for $375 million, the ship is 960 feet long, has 12 decks and can carry more than 2,100 passengers. Carnival Miracle has 16 bars and lounges, three restaurants, a 14,500-square-foot spa and four swimming pools. (Photo by Andy Newman/CCL)
13 / 36
Carnival Cruise Lines' new Carnival Legend departs Harwich, England, on its inaugural cruise Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2002. Photo by Andy Newman/CCL
14 / 36
Carnival Pride sailing in Baltimore
15 / 36
Carnival L
16 / 36
Carnival Victory
17 / 36
Carnival Triumph
18 / 36
Carnival Sunshine entered service in May 2013 following an unprecedented $155 million renovation that added all of the bar, dining and entertainment options of the lineÕs groundbreaking Fun Ship 2.0 product enhancement initiative. (Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
19 / 36
Carnival Paradise
20 / 36
Carnival Cruise Lines' Elation cruises on the open ocean. The 2,052-passenger liner features 12 lounges and bars, three restaurants, three swimming pools and an Internet cafe. The cruise liner operates year-round four- and five-day cruises to Baja, Mexico, from San Diego. (Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
21 / 36
The Carnival Inspiration cruises off the coast of Cozumel, Mexico. The 2,052-passenger cruise ship operates year-round four- and five-day western Caribbean cruises from Tampa. (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
22 / 36
With the 2,052-passenger Carnival Imagination in the background, a guest relaxes at the beach at the Grand Turk Cruise Center in the Turks & Caicos Islands. (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
23 / 36
Carnival Cruise Lines 2,052-passenger Fascination cruises off the coast of Mexico. The Fascination's 12 passenger decks house a variety of dining, dancing and entertainment venues. The 70,000-ton vessel operates year-round three- and four-day cruises from Miami. (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
24 / 36
Carnival Cruise Lines 2,052-passenger Sensation cruises off the Bahamas. The ship sails on three- and four-day Bahamas cruises from Port Canaveral, Fla. Three-day cruises depart Thursdays and visit Nassau while four-day cruises depart Sundays and call at Nassau and Freeport. Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines.
25 / 36
Carnival Cruise LinesÕ 855-foot-long Carnival Ecstasy cruises off Cozumel, Mexico. The 70,000-ton, 2,052-passenger liner is part of the lineÕs popular Fantasy-class, one of the most successful series of cruise ships ever introduced. Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines.
26 / 36
The 70,000-ton Carnival Fantasy operates year-round five-, six- and seven-day voyages from Charleston, S.C. Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines
27 / 36
A photo illustration shows Carnival Cruise Line's first ship, Mardi Gras, next to one of the cruise company's most recently unveiled vessels, Carnival Magic. At 130,000 tons, Carnival Magic is almost five times the size of Mardi Gras.
28 / 36
Carnival Cruise Line's Tropicale as seen in a file photo from 1999.
29 / 36
A file photo from 1999 shows passengers disembarking one of Carnival's first ships, the Tropicale. Unveiled in 1981, Tropicale was Carnival's first newly built ship and sailed with the line until 2001.
30 / 36
Another early Carnival ship that no longer is sailing for the line is the 47,262-ton Celebration. Built in 1987, it was in service at Carnival until 2008.
31 / 36
Shown here in a file photo from 1995, Carnival's Celebration carried 1,896 passengers, based on double occupancy.
32 / 36
Carnival was one of the first lines to add water slides atop its ships, as seen here in a file photo of an early ship dating to the 1990s.
33 / 36
Carnival became well known in its early years with national advertisements featuring Kathie Lee Gifford, as seen in this frame grab from an advertisement that also featured Betty White.
34 / 36
One of Carnival's eight Fantasy Class cruise ships is docked on the Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans in 2005.
35 / 36
The Carnival Freedom is docked in Key West, Fla., in this file photo taken on February 18, 2013.
36 / 36
After a major refit in 2015 at the BAE Systems Drydock in San Francisco, the Carnival Miracle now boasts many of Carnivals newly implemented 2.0 venues like the Alchemy Bar, Redfrog Pub and Skybox sports bar.

The sailings primarily will be aimed at the Australia market and not sold at Carnival's U.S. website. 

While Carnival is primarily focused on the American market with the bulk of its fleet sailing to The Bahamas, Caribbean and Mexico out of U.S. ports, it has been building an Australian-focused business since 2012. 

Silversea touts off-the-beaten-path adventures 

Would you pay $78,000 for the chance to step foot on the South Pole? Silversea is betting that at least a few people will. 

The 24-year-old purveyor of super-deluxe cruises is offering a new, 10-night trip to Antarctica by private jet that includes a six-night stay at a luxury camp set up near the edge of the continent and an overnight stay in tents right at the South Pole marker. Other features include a rare visit to an emperor penguin colony and an exploration of Antarctica ice caves.

The tour is part of Silversea's new Couture Collection — a group of nine super-pricey, super-curated overland trips aimed at the growing number of wealthy travelers whose idea of luxury is as much about getting one-of-a-kind experiences as it is about traditional pampering.

The new Couture Collection tours are designed as add-ons to specific Silversea cruises. 

In addition to the South Pole, the collection includes an eight-night trip to remote reindeer herders and eagle hunters of Mongolia meant to be paired with an Asia cruise. There’s also a six-night exploration of the Australian Outback created to complement an Australia cruise. The Antarctica trip is designed to be coupled with a voyage around the southern tip of Africa. 

Silversea is going all out with the trips. Ranging in length from five to 11 days, they include transportation by private helicopters as well as private jets. They also include luxury accommodations that sometimes are custom-built just for the trip. Prices start at $11,299 per person. 

USA TODAY Cruises:  The crazy things cruise lines are painting on ships 

Photos: The crazy things cruise lines are painting on their ships