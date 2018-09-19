9/4/18 10:30:56 AM -- Washington, DC, U.S.A -- Supreme Court Associate Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing on Sept. 4, 2018 in Washington. Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy,who retired from the Supreme Court in July. -- Photo by Jack Gruber, USA TODAY Staff ORG XMIT: JG 137433 Kavanaugh Confir 9/4/2018 (Via OlyDrop)

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's alleged actions at a 1982 house party invited the nation to expound on the relevance of youthful indiscretion.

"I do not understand why the loutish drunken behavior of a 17 year old high school boy has anything to tell us about the character of 53 year old judge," The American Conservative editor Rod Dreher tweeted.

Fox News commentator Stephen Miller likened it to "drunk teenagers playing seven minutes of heaven."

But experts say an assault like the one described by Christine Blasey Ford falls clearly outside the lines of behavior that can be written off as a youthful indiscretion. Ford claims that Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, groped her, tried to remove her clothes and put his hand over her mouth. Kavanaugh denies the allegations.

Science tells us that teens don't yet have full control of their impulses. That part of the brain is still developing into our 20s. And so, many teens make choices that aren't necessarily indicators of how they will behave as adults.

They drink too much. They drive too fast. They tease and play pranks that might cross the lines we draw for sexual harassment.

"They're going to do things in the kind of experimental fashion," said Christine Nicholson, a clinical psychologist who works with adolescents. Sexual assault, however, "is a hard line."

Experts note stark contrasts between the kinds of risky teen behavior that can be attributed to immaturity and to actions that indicate a deeper flaw in a person's psyche.

Teenage antics are usually "calibrated not to hurt people," said Sherry Hamby, a psychology professor at the University of the South. But if a boy covers the mouth of a girl to drown out her screams, "it's pretty clear that you know you don't have consent," she said.

Screaming would be "a sign that even a young child would notice that something is wrong," said Katie M. Edwards, a psychology professor and affiliate at the University of New Hampshire's Prevention Innovations Research Center, which combats sexual violence. Children begin to read emotions and learn right from wrong as early as age 2 or 3.

"Trying to make an argument that boys will be boys, that’s just reaffirming rape myths that we know are so pervasive in our culture," Edwards said. "I don’t think there’s any scientific evidence that this person wouldn’t know that what he was doing was harming another person."

Edwards compares assault like the one Ford describes to armed burglary: What if someone armed with a gun broke into your house, held you hostage and took away your most precious things while you screamed?

"Would you say 'boys will be boys?'" Edwards asks. "Probably not."

Unlike binge drinking and other similar behaviors, sexual assault is a rare offense in teenage boys, a deviant behavior, Nicholson said.

"This is not a common thing for a boy to do," she said. "A boy can get drunk. A girl can get drunk. But to sexually assault someone while drunk is not a common affair."

Alcohol's ability to lower a person's inhibitions and perpetuate crime is well studied. Yet, Hamby said, it shouldn't be considered an exculpatory factor for bad behavior, just as it wouldn't for any other crime committed while intoxicated.

She also wouldn't consider age an excuse in a case like this, calling such arguments a distortion setting an abnormally low bar for teenage boys.

"It's absolutely within the capacity of [a 17-year-old] to refrain from sexually assaulting someone," Hamby said.

In discussing the Kavanaugh allegations, former President George W. Bush's press secretary Ari Fleischer asked should “any of us be held liable today — when we lived a good life, an upstanding life by all accounts — and then something that maybe is an arguable issue took place in high school?”

Survivor advocates have noted that such an event certainly follows victims decades later. Others focused on whether the severity of such an offense would indicate the likelihood of repeating it. Of college-aged men who self-reported acts that would qualify as rape, 63% admitted to repeat rapes, according to a 2002 study.

"People who offend throughout adulthood often began those behaviors in adolescence," said Kristen Houser, chief public affairs officer at the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. "That does not mean that people who behave badly in their youth, in adolescence, all go on to do this across their lifetime."

Youth who commit sexual assault can be reformed by taking responsibility for their offense and working through it in therapy, experts say. But that takes admitting it first.

"There would be a big difference if this guy said, 'Look, I did this. It was so God awful and I'm embarrassed and ashamed and I have never done it again,' and apologized profusely. If he was owning it," said Yale psychiatry professor Joan Cook. "But that's not what seems to be happening" if he did do it.

Nicholson argues sexual assault, even if perpetrated in elementary school, invalidates someone from serving on the Supreme Court.

"You can't attempt to rape someone and go on to become a Supreme Court justice," she said. "People don't do that."

