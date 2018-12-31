Kevin Spacey in June 2016 at a fashion show in Milan.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images

Kevin Spacey will plead not guilty to groping a teenage boy in a Nantucket bar in the summer of 2016, but he insists he doesn't need to be physically present at his arraignment next week to do so.

Spacey filed a motion Monday with the District Court on Nantucket Island seeking to be excused from appearing at the Jan. 7 arraignment on the grounds that the publicity surrounding his first public appearance since being accused last fall will likely taint the jury pool.

The 14-page document includes an affadavit signed by Kevin S. Fowler (Spacey's real last name) in which he says he believes "my presence will amplify the negative publicity already generated in connection with this case."

"I wish to enter a plea of not guilty," his affadavit says. "I understand that if I fail to appear and answer to the charges pending against me without sufficient excuse, I can be subject to a fine or imprisonment or both..."

His motion to be excused, filed by his local attorney, Juliane Balliro, says the case, in which Spacey is accused of felony indecent assault and battery on an 18-year-old busboy, has "already generated extraordinary interest from national and local print and television media outlets."

Forcing Spacey, who's been avoiding the media for more than a year, to do a "perp walk" in front of a media mob at a tiny island courthouse would not be fair, his motion argues.

"The defendant's attendance at the arraignment will only serve to heighten prejudicial media interest in the case and will increase the risk of contamination of the pool of jurors available for the trial," the motion said.

It is not clear which judge will decide whether Spacey can be excused from his arraignment, or when the decision will be made.

The office of Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe has already declared prosecutors are opposed to Spacey being excused from his arraignment, citing Rule 7 of the state criminal code.

Assistant District Attorney Michael Giardino's written response Friday to Spacey's motion was clear: The district attorney's office has not and will not agree to let Spacey stay home.

"Furthermore, during a telephone call on Dec. 27 with Balliro, she was specifically informed that the Commonwealth would not agree to the waiver (of his presence)," Giardino wrote.

Spacey has been accused by a string of men of sexual misconduct dating back decades and crossing jurisdictions from London to Los Angeles. The Nantucket charge, revealed last week, is the first criminal charge against him.

Spacey, who is only the second of dozens of entertainment and media figures who have been accused of sexual misconduct since last fall's surge of the #MeToo movement, has consistently denied any non-consensual sex with anyone.

The Nantucket accusation is the most recent against Spacey. In November 2017, local ex-TV news anchor Heather Unruh called a Boston press conference to accuse Spacey of groping her then-teen son in the Club Car restaurant bar on Nantucket in July 2016.

Documents from the state police investigation of the accusation say the accuser filmed a three-minute video of the alleged assault on his phone and sent it via Snapchat to his girlfriend. At a Dec. 20 probable-cause hearing, Spacey's Los Angeles lawyer, Alan Jackson, revealed that the video does not show anyone's face, only a hand touching the outside of someone's pants.

Jackson also got the police trooper who investigated the case to concede it was odd that the accuser would endure a three-minute assault without moving away or telling the assailant to stop.

Kevin Spacey's Hollywood career epa06297780 (FILE) - US actor Kevin Spacey watches a match during the Aegon Tennis Championships at the Queen's Club in London, Britain, 12 June 2013 (reissued 30 October 2017). In a statement posted on Twitter on 29 October 2017, Spacey has apologized to US actor Anthony Rapp, who had accused Spacey of acting sexually inappropriate towards him when he was 14. In the same post, Spacey said he chose 'now to live as a gay man'. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN ORG XMIT: ARA3 DATE TAKEN: 3/25/1896---Kevin Spacey holds his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. ORG XMIT: UT16022 DATE TAKEN: 2/26/97--- Jewel and Kevin Spacey present an award at the 39th Annual Grammy Awards in Madison Square Garden in New York. ORG XMIT: UT41701 DATE TAKEN: 1997--- Kevin Spacey in a scene LA Confidential ORG XMIT: UT54616 FILE--Actor Kevin Spacey is shown in this July 22,1998, file photo. Spacey has gotten tired of playing dark, brooding, borderline characters. ``It's been fun on this dark and interesting journey, but I think I'm onto a whole new thing, and it's right for just now,'' Spacey says in the March 1999 issue of Paper magazine. (AP Photo/Danielle Smith/File) ORG XMIT: NY44 Kevin Spacey in the play "The Iceman Cometh." --- DATE TAKEN: rcvd 1998 No Byline The Almeida Theatre Co. , Source: The Almeida Theatre Co. HO - handout ORG XMIT: UT76942 6/7/99 -- New York, NY -- 1999 Tony Awards -- Jason Robards (left) and Kevin Spacey presenters for Best Play at the 1999 Tony Awards held at the Gershwin Theater in New York. ORG XMIT: TONYS ROBARDS 921 Kevin Spacey in a scene from the film American Beauty. --- DATE TAKEN: 1999 By Lorey Sebastian Dreamworks , Source: Dreamworks HO - handout ORG XMIT: PX3918 US actor Kevin Spacey arrives for the annual Oscar nominees luncheon 13 March 2000 in Beverly Hills, Ca. Spacey is nominated for an Academy Award for best actor for his role in "American Beauty", which is also up for best picture. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Vince BUCCI ORG XMIT: LAX10 Actor Kevin Spacey holds up his Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role at the Academy Awards presentation 26 March 2000 in Los Angeles. Spacey won for his role in "American Beauty". (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Scott NELSON ORG XMIT: LAX81 3/26/00 - Los Angeles - OSCARS - Best actor nominee Kevin Spacey and Danielle Dryer arrive at the 72 Annual Academy Awards. Stars of the film "Pay it Forward" Helen Hunt, left, Haley Joel Osment, center, and Kevin Spacey pose for photographers prior to a screening of the film in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 12, 2000. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian) ORG XMIT: KSDX101 Actor John Stamos (R) introduces actor Kevin Spacey 21 October 2001 during the United We Stand concert at Robert F. Kennedy Stadium in Washington, DC. The sold-out concert will donate proceeds to the victims of the 11 September terrorist attacks in the US. AFP PHOTO/Shawn THEW ORG XMIT: DCA37 Kevin Spacey in a scene fom the motion picture "Beyond the Sea." --- DATE TAKEN: rcd 09/04 By Jay Maidment Lions Gate Entertainment HO - handout ORG XMIT: ZX25520 This photo provided by Barlow-Hartman Public Relations shows (left to right) Eve Best and Kevin Spacey in a scene from the Old Vic revival of Eugene O'Neill's "A Moon for the Misbegotten,'' now playing at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. (AP Photo/Barlow-Hartman/Simon Annand) ORG XMIT: NYET692 U.S. actors Kevin Spacey and Uma Thurman co host the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2007. Artists from all over the world gathered at the Oslo Spektrum to help spread the message of peace and celebrate this year's Nobel Peace Prize laureates - Al Gore and Rajendra Pachauri, chairman of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. (AP Photo/John McConnico) ORG XMIT: ODD141 US actor and Prince's Trust Ambassador Kevin Spacey and US actress and Prince's Trust Ambassador Gwyneth Paltrow at the Prince's Trust 'Celebrate Success' Awards ceremony in London, Tuesday, March 18, 2008. (AP Photo/Harry Page/Daily Mirror/Pool) ORG XMIT: LON821 WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: Actor Kevin Spacey (L) and actress Laura Dern attend the HBO EMMY Party at the Plaza at the Pacific Design Center on September 21, 2008 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Media Placement) ORG XMIT: 82768906 GTY ID: 68906MB011_BELVEDERE_AT_ (Left to right) Kevin Spacey, Tim Griffin, George Clooney and Nick Offerman in a a scene from the motion picture THE MEN WHO STARE AT GOATS. Photo by Laura Macgruder, Overture Films. (Via MerlinFTP Drop) ORG XMIT: LSU103 U.S. actor Kevin Spacey, right, receives his honorary CBE (Commander of the British Empire) medal from Britain's Prince Charles, at Clarence House in London, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010, for services to drama. Honorary awards are made to foreign nationals in recognition of exceptional service to Britain. (AP Photo/Akira Suemori, Pool) ORG XMIT: CADS138 Actress Heather Graham, left, and actor Kevin Spacey arrive at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 2nd Annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2010. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg) ORG XMIT: 105209230 LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Actor Kevin Spacey applauds with model Lily Cole (front row 3rdR) during the men's final between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Roger Federer of Switzerland during the ATP World Tour Finals at O2 Arena on November 28, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: 105209230ME055_ATP_World_To ORG XMIT: GE107 In this photo made available on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2011, US Actor Kevin Spacey with right US actress Cate Blanchett, from left, arrive for the Swiss watchmaker IWC party at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) at Palexpo in Geneva Jan. 18, 2011. The Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie, a private event reserved exclusively for professionals in fine watchmaking, has taken place each year in Geneva since 1991, and and will run this year from January 17 to 21. (AP Photo/Keystone, Sandro Campardo) ORG XMIT: LON816 Kevin Spacey appears as Richard III, in this image made available by the Old Vic Theatre in London, Thursday June 30, 2011. Everybody loves a villain, and Richard III is one of the best, a scheming nobleman with a lust for power and an exuberant love of his own villainy. In Shakespeare's history play Richard, younger brother of the king, covets the crown, and is willing to eliminate anyone - sibling, allies, young nephews - who stands in his way. Yet when he gets the prize, he is consumed by the fear that he will lose it. Kevin Spacey attacks the role at London'd Old Vic with relish - and even, at times, a touch of ham - in a powerfully visceral performance, directed by Sam Mendes.(CREDIT: Alastair Muir) EDITORIAL USE ONLY: This image released by Netflix shows Kevin Spacey in a scene from the Netflix original series, "House of Cards," an adaptation of a British classic. (AP Photo/Netflix, Melinda Sue Gordon) ORG XMIT: NYET143 Actors Kevin Spacey, left, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus talk at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel, Saturday, April 27, 2013, in Washington. Spacey stars in the Washington-based Netflix series "House of Cards," and Louis-Dreyfus stars as Vice President Selina Meyer in the HBO comedy "Veep." (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ORG XMIT: DCCK107 NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 07: Actors Allison Williams and Kevin Spacey attend Tony Bennett and Susan Benedetto's "Exploring the Arts Gala" to support arts education in public high schools at Cipriani, Wall Street on October 7, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Exploring the Arts) ORG XMIT: 183211033 ORIG FILE ID: 183595869 Actors Kevin Spacey, left, and Charlize Theron attend the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Inaugural Gala on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2013, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: CAPM178 WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 18: (L-R) Actors Kevin Spacey, Rita Moreno, and Mandy Patinkin attend the Weinstein Company & Netflix's 2014 SAG after party in partnership with Laura Mercier at Sunset Tower on January 18, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company) ORG XMIT: 463533585 ORIG FILE ID: 463676315 Actor Kevin Spacey, left, performs with singers James Taylor and Sting, right, at the 25th Anniversary Rainforest Fund benefit concert at Carnegie Hall on Thursday, April 17, 2014 in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: NYEA104 This image released by Ellen DeGeneres shows actors front row from left, Jared Leto, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Ellen DeGeneres, Bradley Cooper, Peter Nyongío Jr., and, second row, from left, Channing Tatum, Julia Roberts, Kevin Spacey, Brad Pitt, Lupita Nyongío and Angelina Jolie as they pose for a "selfie" portrait on a cell phone during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 2, 2014, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ellen DeGeneres) ORG XMIT: NYET600 72nd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards", Winner, Best Actor -TV Series, Drama at the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC) ORG XMIT: Season: 72 [Via MerlinFTP Drop] 1/11/15 3:42:55 PM -- Los Angeles, CA, U.S.A -- Kevin Spacey and Kate Mara arrive at the 72nd annual Golden Globe Awards -- Photo by Dan MacMedan, USA TODAY contract photographer ORG XMIT: DM 132339 2015 GOLDEN GLOB 1/5/2015 [Via MerlinFTP Drop] HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 09: Bill Clinton (L) and Kevin Spacey onstage during The Thelonius Monk Jazz Trumpet Competition and All Star Gala concert held at Dolby Theatre on November 9, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic) ORG XMIT: 522501931 ORIG FILE ID: 458737514 1/30/16 6:29:18 PM --- SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS ---Los Angeles, CA, U.S.A: Kevin Spacey accepts the award for Outstanding Male Actor In A Drama Series for his role in House Of Cards' at the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium.. Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff ORG XMIT: RH 134319 SAG AWARDS 1/30/2016 (Via OlyDrop) Jan 29, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kevin Spacey (L) and Denzel Washington speak before the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK ORG XMIT: USATSI-357381 (Via OlyDrop) NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Host Kevin Spacey attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) ORG XMIT: 700062837 ORIG FILE ID: 694959278 Jun 11, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Kevin Spacey performs in the opening number at the 71st TONY Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: USATSI-360390 (Via OlyDrop)

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com