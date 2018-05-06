If you've ever wanted an action figure of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, your chance is coming.

FCTRY, a product incubator, kicked off a crowd fundraiser on Tuesday to raise the money to create an action figure of the 85-year-old associate justice.

It gave itself 35 days to raise its $15,000 goal on Kickstarter. As of Tuesday evening, just hours after launch, the company had raised more than $67,000.

According to FCTRY CEO Jason Feinberg, the $15,000 minimum goal was how much the company needed to move forward with creating the action figure.

Feinberg credits the success of the fundraiser to Ginsburg being a national icon and was surprised by the overwhelming support the fundraiser received on its first day.

“We knew RBG was going to be popular because we had gotten so many requests to make her over the last year or two," he said. "What happened today is way beyond our expectations."

FCTRY plans on donating some of the funds to the National Women’s Law Center, a nonprofit founded by Ginsburg. The remainder of the money will go to funding other real- life action figures. The company has previously created action figures of other politicians, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Hillary Clinton and President Trump (.

“Each of our action figures is associated with a cause that is aligned with the real-life person they represent," Feinberg said. "A dollar for every figure sold goes to that cause."

