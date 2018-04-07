The state's decision to abruptly cut Medicaid dental and vision benefits for about a half-million adults has created chaos and, in some cases, forced dentists to turn away children and other patients who are mistakenly showing up in the state's computer system as having lost coverage.

Besides children, patients listed as having lost dental coverage include pregnant women and disabled adults — all of whom should have been exempt from the cutoff of Medicaid benefits announced over the weekend by Gov. Matt Bevin's administration.

Dr. Denver Tackett, a Floyd County dentist, said he's turned away about 10 children since Monday for lack of Medicaid coverage — some with significant dental decay. He called the outcome "cruel and mean." He said the patients are upset and he is, too.

"I'm so tore up, I don't have the words to describe it," he said.

Health law advocates say they are considering a legal challenge to the sudden cutoff of dental and vision services that followed a federal judge's ruling Friday striking down Bevin's plan to overhaul the Medicaid system. Bevin's plan, which was to take effect Sunday, included requirements that "able-bodied" adults work or volunteer and pay premiums to keep health coverage.

More: Federal judge strikes down Kentucky's Medicaid work requirements

More: Donald Trump lacks authority to change Medicaid law, lawsuit says

The state provided no advance notice of the dental and vision cuts for about 460,000 people, and it only posted an official notice of them Monday on the website of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, the advocates said.

"The governor's actions are vindictive," said Anne Marie Regan, senior counsel with the Kentucky Equal Justice Center. "He's just lashing out."

Doug Hogan, a spokesman for the cabinet, said the agency is "actively working through impacts from the judge's order" in order to eliminate confusion he said was created by the court ruling.

He said that "without specifics," the cabinet can't confirm whether people were wrongly classified or if a provider is getting incorrect information. But, he said, "according to system checks, eligibility is being correctly applied to children and pregnant women."

Meanwhile, dentists say the cuts are adversely affecting patients, some with life-threatening conditions.

In Louisville, Dr. Stephanie Poynter, dental director at Family Health Centers, a network of community health clinics, said she's seeing patients who had no idea they'd been cut off from dental coverage and showed up for appointments only to cancel them because they couldn't pay.

The clinics charge a fee of $30 for people without dental insurance.

Among those affected was a patient who needed dental treatment in order to undergo urgently needed heart surgery, Poynter said. The patient lacked money to pay for the visit and left without getting care, distraught and frustrated.

"The number one thing we are seeing is confusion and frustration," Poynter said.

Stephanie Poynter, DMD, second from left, gives a tour of the newly built dental center at the Family Health Center on East Broadway. The state of the art center was made possible with the expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act and advocates worry that pending changes to state Medicaid will eliminate dental benefits. April 11, 2017

Angela Shoemaker/Special to Courier Journal

In Pikeville, Dr. Bill Collins, a dentist, said he and a local oral surgeon have both been forced to cancel multiple appointments for Medicaid patients since Monday, some for patients who should not have lost coverage, including children and a pregnant woman.

"I'm telling the patients, if they've got a problem, I'm giving them the governor’s number," he said. "They can call him. Let him get the calls I'm getting."

Tackett said when he called Bevin's office this week to complain that patients who should be covered were listed in the Medicaid system as having no dental coverage, an aide cited computer problems.

"His exact words were, 'There's definitely a glitch in the system and we have to fix it,'" Tackett said.

The "glitch" has resulted in some bizarre outcomes at his dental practice, Tackett said.

In one case a mother, who is disabled, brought in three of her children, all previously covered by Medicaid. But when Tackett checked their eligibility through the state Medicaid computer system available to health providers, he found only one of children had retained dental benefits.

The mother and two other children had been cut off though all should have been covered, Tackett said.

Tackett said he's concerned about children, especially in Eastern Kentucky, which has a higher rate of Medicaid patients and some of the state's worst oral health.

"I have no problem with them regulating the adults that are on Medicaid," Tackett said. "If they are young and healthy, they should be out working or doing something. But to get 3-, 4-, 5- and 6-year-old kids, they've got a mouthful of decay and school coming up. ... This is just terrible timing all around."

Medicaid, an $11 billion, state-federal health plan in Kentucky, covers 1.4 million people, about 600,000 of them children. The federal government provides about 80 percent of the state's Medicaid funds.

The cuts to dental and vision benefits were supposed to affect only able-bodied adults, mostly those added to Medicaid under an expansion authorized through the Affordable Care Act.

Advocates say the cutoff of vision and dental benefits is unnecessary and possibly illegal.

Bevin's administration announced the cuts after a federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday rejected Bevin's sweeping plan to overhaul the state's Medicaid program.

The plan would have eliminated dental and vision benefits for such individuals, although they could earn points toward purchasing such services with a "My Rewards" account through activities such as volunteering or taking online classes.

In a statement released Sunday, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services described the cuts "as an unfortunate consequence of the judge's ruling."

Health law advocates disagree.

"It's coming across as hostage-taking" said Dustin Pugel, a policy analyst with the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy in Berea. "This is not about saving money."

The cabinet, in a statement, said that "immediate benefit reductions" are required because of the increased costs of expanded Medicaid.

Regan, whose public interest law group is among three that filed the successful legal challenge to Bevin's plan, said lawyers are considering a challenge to the way Bevin enacted the cuts — with no public notice and barely 24 hours' warning to providers or patients.

Medicaid rules require advance notice of changes in benefits and a period for public comment, Regan said.

She said lawyers are still considering how to proceed on any such challenge. Along with Regan's group, the Southern Poverty Law Center and the National Health Law Program filed the lawsuit challenging Bevin's proposed Medicaid changes.

Follow Deborah Yetter on Twitter: @d_yetter.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com