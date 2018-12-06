Reality-TV star Kim Kardashian West will appear on NBC's "Today" show Thursday with Alice Johnson, the woman she helped win a presidential commutation, in their first joint interview.

Johnson, who just turned 63, was serving a life sentence for cocaine trafficking when Kardashian West took up her cause. Kardashian West was able to plead her case directly to President Donald Trump in an Oval Office meeting.

Trump was evidently persuaded by her pitch on Johnson's behalf and the president agreed to commute the Tennessee woman's sentence to time served after 22 years in prison.

The president has been using his pardon power more in recent months. Unlike former president Barack Obama, Trump has skipped reviews by the Office of Pardon Attorney to decide for himself on high-profile cases like former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, Bush White House aide Scooter Libby and former heavyweight champion Jack Johnson.

"Today" host Hoda Kotb will conduct the interview with Johnson and Kardashian West.

