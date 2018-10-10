Classic Home Chef meals at Kroger.

Kroger said it will begin making Home Chef prepared meals available in more than 200 Midwest stores as it integrates the digital retailer it acquired this summer.

After months of studying the fast-growing meal-kit delivery service, Cincinnati-based Kroger said Home Chef will replace its own Prep+Pared house brand of meal kits next year. A booming niche, meal kits cater to customers looking for a compromise between quality home-cooked meals and out-to-eat convenience.

Before putting them in stores nationwide, Kroger will spend the rest of 2018 learning how much appetite customers have for Home Chef meals that require even less prep time with a new line called Home Chef Express, which can be finished at home in about 15 minutes instead of 30-60 minutes.

The meal kits cost between $17 to $20 apiece and serve two people. Kroger's plan is the first move it's taken since acquiring the Chicago company.

Kroger said it will test classic Home Chef meals sales in Illinois and Wisconsin, while it test markets Home Chef Express meals in Kentucky and Michigan. Kroger will test both concepts side by side in Cincinnati.

Each week, there will be four Home Chef meal kit options available in participating store locations. The same recipes will also be available to customers through homechef.com, where shoppers will find even more weekly variety.

Kroger expects to make Home Chef meal kits available in stores nationwide in early 2019. The nation's largest supermarket chain, Kroger also operates Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer, Mariano's, Ralphs and other subsidiaries.

Kroger will release a list of participating stores that will offer the Home Chef kits.

Kroger's Home Chef Express meal kits.

