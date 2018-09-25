Kroger has dropped the "ClickList" name from its widely-used grocery pickup operation.

After three years of radical expansion of the order-online/pick-up-at-the-store service, Kroger will now simply call the operation "Kroger Grocery Pickup." The service is available at more than 1,000 stores nationwide – more than one-third of Kroger's stores, which include Kroger, Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter, Ralphs and other grocery chains in 35 states.

Kroger said it changed the name to eliminate any potential confusion. It comes amid a broadening push in 2018 in which the nation's largest supermarket chain has unveiled a raft of new digital services and initiatives to compete with Amazon.

"Moving forward, we are being more descriptive of the service to help our customers better understand our offerings: You will now see Pickup, Delivery and Ship as the methods to receive your grocery orders," Kroger says.

More: Best gadgets you can find at the dollar store

More: With Sirius behind it, can Pandora now stage a comeback?

More: T-Mobile's MetroPCS changes name and adds unlimited lure

Ella Hammond, 3, pushes a shopping cart for her mother at Kroger in Oakley on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2018.

Albert Cesare / The Enquirer,

Supermarkets have been rapidly adding digital and home delivery products, especially after e-commerce juggernaut Amazon plunged into the grocery sector with its 2017 takeover of Whole Foods.

Kroger acquired the technological know-know for the service when it took over North Carolina-based Harris Teeter in 2014. It quickly began testing, then expanding the service.

More: Kroger overhauls fashion offerings with Dip collection

More: Kroger stock price takes a huge hit after sales disappoint Wall Street

More: Kroger expands Instacart home delivery to half its stores nationwide

In 2018, Kroger has widened its digital initiatives:

• In August, Kroger unveiled plans to expand its home delivery partnership with Instacart to cover more than half its stores nationwide.

• Also in August, Kroger announced a pact with internet giant Alibaba to sell groceries in China. In the same month, Kroger announced its direct-to-shoppers Ship service in Cincinnati; Louisville, Kentucky; Nashville, Tennessee; and Houston.

• In June, Kroger announced a pilot project to test driverless grocery delivery in Phoenix.

• In May, Kroger announced an alliance with British digital retailer Ocado to build a network of U.S. warehouses to provide digital grocery deliveries.

Follow @alexcoolidge on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com