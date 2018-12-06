WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 06: White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow holds a news briefing about the upcoming G7 meetings in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House June 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kudlow said President Donald Trump's focus at the meetings will be on trade and mutual security among members of the G7. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775174121 ORIG FILE ID: 968557904

BETHESDA, Md. — Larry Kudlow, President Trump's chief economic adviser and a high-profile advocate for his get-tough trade policies, suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized Monday.

The news came in a tweet from Trump. "Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center," Trump said.

The 70-year-old economist joined the Trump White House in April, replacing Gary Cohn as the director of the National Economic Council. A former CNBC commentator, he has been an unusually visible figure in the administration.

Kudlow returned Saturday night from Trump's visit to the Group of Seven summit of industrial economies in Quebec, where trade tensions boiled over just as Trump left for a Tuesday summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

After originally declaring the U.S. relationships with allies sound, Trump backed out of a joint communique after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau threatened tariffs in retaliation for Trump's recent attempts to limit the importation of Canadian steel.

"It was a betrayal," Kudlow told CNN's State of the Union on Sunday. "He really kind of stabbed us in the back."

Kudlow served in the Reagan administration and went on to become chief economist at he Wall Street firm Bear Stearns. He took medical leave in 1993 to battle drug and alcohol addiction.

That episode, he told The New York Times in 1994, "reinforced to me the notion that I needed a less stressful and less energy-consuming job. It's as if you had cancer, or a heart attack, or had your hip replaced. You've got to make changes in order to live a healthy life."

