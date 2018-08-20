FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018 file photo, Larry Nassar sits during his sentencing hearing in Lansing, Mich. Michigan State can’t win enough football games this season to change the ugliness of the school’s recent past. The Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal and lingering questions about the school’s football and basketball programs have put the university under a bad spotlight. This year’s football team is hoping that players have learned the right lessons. The players remind each other to make good choices and avoid stupid behavior. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

The Associated Press

PHOENIX – Larry Nassar, the disgraced former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor, has been moved from a federal prison in Tucson.

Nassar, 55, had been an inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary Tucson since February.

On Sunday, the serial sex abuser was listed as an inmate at Oklahoma City’s Federal Transfer Center on the Federal Bureau of Prisons website. The facility is typically used as a holdover location before inmates are moved to a new location. It's not clear where he will be placed after being held in Oklahoma.

The move comes weeks after Nassar's lawyers said in court filings he was assaulted within a few hours of being placed in the general population, the Lansing State (Michigan) Journal reported.

Nassar was transferred to the southern Arizona facility after being sentenced on sexual-assault charges in Michigan. It is the only high-security federal facility that also offers a sex-offender-management program.

The Indianapolis Star first detailed the sexual-assault allegations against Nassar in September 2016. Since then, more than 260 women and girls told law enforcement he sexually abused them.

Nassar pleaded guilty to child-pornography charges in federal court last summer. He must serve the entirety of his federal sentence before he can serve his state sentences.

If he lives to his 2069 release date, Nassar will then have to serve two-decades-long sentences in Michigan for 10 sexual-assault charges. He would be 105 years old in 2069.

