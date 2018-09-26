This undated photo provided by Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence shows Deborah Ramirez. Ramirez went public with allegations that while in his first year at Yale University, Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh placed his penis in front of her and caused her to involuntarily touch it during a drunken dormitory party. Kavanaugh denied the accusation soon after it was reported Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, by The New Yorker magazine. (Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence via AP) ORG XMIT: NY101

Deborah Ramirez, the second woman to come forward publicly with a sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, "would be willing to testify" about her accusation, her lawyer said Wednesday.

"She would be willing to testify, but we can’t even talk with the Senate Judiciary Committee about what that would look like and they certainly haven’t invited her, so at this point, it’s a moot question," attorney John Clune said during an interview on NBC's "Today" show.

Ramirez claims that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her and shoved his penis in her face while they played a drinking game in a dorm room along with other classmates at Yale University. Her story first appeared in The New Yorker magazine on Sunday.

Kavanaugh denied the allegation and called Ramirez's story part of a "coordinated effort to destroy my good name." He has also been accused of sexual assault by Christine Blasey Ford.

Clune said an FBI investigation would be "the only intelligent way to get to the truth of what happened" between Ramirez and Kavanaugh.

When asked if Ramirez would testify without an investigation, Clune said, "It wouldn’t surprise me if she would agree to do that. We’ll wait to see if she gets that invitation and we’ll go from there."

On Tuesday, Clune had told CNN that he "wouldn't recommend" Ramirez testify unless there is an FBI investigation.

Those who doubt Ramirez's allegation point to her admission that there are gaps in her memory of the night because she was intoxicated and the fact that The New Yorker said it took her six days to asses her own memory of the event.

"She wanted to make sure that her recollection of what happened and what information that she was going to put forth in the New Yorker was accurate," Clune said in an effort to explain to delay.

"So she hired Stan Garnett, who is a career prosecutor and someone who is very experienced in handling sex crimes, knows how to work with victims, knows how to talk with victims in ways that are not suggesting information to make sure they can work through their recollections and come up with the information they know is accurate and that’s what they did," he told the "Today" show.

