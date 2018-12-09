Hurricane Florence is roaring towards the East Coast, as residents prepare to weather the storm's forecasted nearly 20 inches of rain and high winds.

North and South Carolina are expected to bare the brunt of the current Category 4 storm hitting Thursday, and Virginia will likely also see heavy rain and flooding. Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C., could also see significant rainfall.

For those in the path of Florence, here are a few hacks to know if you lose power or are trapped inside:

Fill your bathtub with water

Keeping water in the bathtub can be used to flush the toilet.

Fill plastic bags with water, and freeze them

To ensure your freezer maintains a cold temperature, freeze bags of water standing upright before bad weather. Placing a sheet of aluminum foil or parchment paper under the bags helps to make sure they do not stick to racks. Then, if the power goes out, the bags can be used to maintain a cold freezer or refrigerator temperature. It also doubles for extra drinking water.

Top a bag of frozen water with a coin

Add a penny or quarter to the top of a frozen bag or container of water inside your freezer. If you find the coin at the bottom, that means your freezer completely thawed and food is no good.

Use your washing machine as a cooler

Before the storm hits, fill your washer with ice. You can put water and other drinks in the washer to keep them cool — the ice will just drain out once it melts.

More: If Hurricane Florence hits your home, how could it affect your mortgage?

Freeze washcloths to stay cool

First, wet the washcloth, and then place it in your freezer. If the power goes out, you can use the frozen washcloths to keep cool.

Set air conditioning at a low temperature

Your house will be freezing for a few hours, but when you lose power and the temperature starts to rise inside and outside, you'll be happy you did.

Fill a kiddy pool with sod for your dog

When dogs can't go outside to do their business, they'll need a place to go. Sod or turf inside a kiddy pool could be a solution. Also, pet potty pads are available for purchase at most pet stores.

Park you car up against the garage door

If you have a garage, parking your vehicle inside it and backed up against the door prevents cave-ins. Experts are split on how effective this is, but it can help prevent the door from "twisting" from high winds.

More: What to do if your smart phone gets wet — first, don't turn it on!

Store your phone in a plastic bag

Zipping your phone inside a plastic sandwich-sized bag is a low-tech way to waterproof it. You might not be able to make calls.

Memorize phone numbers

If you can't access contacts on your phone, you need a backup. Memorize them or write them down on a document that's easily accessible without electricity.

Charge phones using a battery as a last resort

This isn't a recommended approach, because it runs risks of damaging your phone, but it could be used in emergency situations. You can keep a cell phone charged with a car charger, a cable, a 9volt battery and a spring from a pen. The 9volt battery isn't going to fully charge your phone, but it could keep it alive enough for you to send the text messages you need to or make that call.

Meilin Tompkins of WCNC and the Treasure Coast Newspapers/TCPalm Editorial Board contributed to this report.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com