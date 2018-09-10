A viral video showing a shopping cart full of DiGiorno frozen pizzas at a Little Caesars location led many to believe that the chain was serving DiGiorno, but Little Caesars says that's not the case.

When Little Caesars investigated, the company found the video was shot at an Indiana Kmart, spokeswoman Jill Proctor told USA TODAY in an emailed statement Tuesday. Kmart was in the process of disposing of expired DiGiorno pizzas when the video was shot, Proctor said.

A manager had directed an employee to temporarily store the pizzas in a cooler next to the Little Caesars location, Proctor wrote. The store had learned the pizzas were expired close to closing time and planned to dispose of them in the morning.

"Of course, Little Caesars only serves freshly baked pizzas made from fresh dough. After some investigating, it turns out that what appeared in this video was a funny coincidence," Proctor said in a statement.

this can’t be happening right in front of me pic.twitter.com/9R7jwuUbB6 — vin🏁 (@vinandwesson) October 6, 2018

"I can confirm that no DiGiorno pizzas were baked or served at this Little Caesars location."

Both Little Caesars' and DiGiorno's Twitter accounts have bantered about the video, which has been viewed more than 4 million times.

"We have no idea what’s going on," DiGiorno's Twitter account wrote as it shared the video on Sunday. "All we know is that we’ve watched this no less than 128 times."

Among the most notable people to weigh in on social media: Chrissy Teigen.

the only little caesars I wanna go to https://t.co/PlaA5Awkuf — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 7, 2018

The day in pictures

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com