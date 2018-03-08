Joseph James Pappas, 65, of Houston is a suspect in the death of Dr. Mark Hausknecht, 65, shot to death July 20, 2018, while bicycling to work on the Texas Medical Center campus in Houston.

Police say the man suspected of killing a Houston cardiologist has been found dead.

Dr. Mark Hausknecht was gunned down July 20 while riding his bike to work at Texas Medical Center. A manhunt has been on for suspect Joseph James Pappas.

Authorities say Pappas had held a grudge against the doctor for 20 years, ever since his mother died during surgery as one of the doctor's patients.

