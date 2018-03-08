KHOU-TV, Houston
Police say the man suspected of killing a Houston cardiologist has been found dead.
Dr. Mark Hausknecht was gunned down July 20 while riding his bike to work at Texas Medical Center. A manhunt has been on for suspect Joseph James Pappas.
Authorities say Pappas had held a grudge against the doctor for 20 years, ever since his mother died during surgery as one of the doctor's patients.
