U.S. President Donald Trump, right, stands with British Prime Minister Theresa May, left, at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP

UNITED KINGDOM -- President Donald Trump will stand next to his British counterpart, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May a day after an explosive interview with a British tabloid.

In an interview with the British newspaper The Sun, Trump injected himself into a British political landscape still feeling the aftershocks of a cabinet shakeup fueled by a growing rift over Brexit. He said he warned British Prime Minister Theresa May not to work toward a so-called "soft Brexit" that would maintain political and economic ties with the continent.

But when they met Friday, Trump and May seemed to downplay the president's criticism that May botched the Brexit negotiations. After arriving at the prime minister's country retreat at Chequers, Trump said he and May continued to have a good working relationship.

"The relationship is very, very strong," he said. "Very, very good."

After the press conference, President Trump and first lady Melania will meet Queen Elizabeth II for tea at Windsor Castle on Friday. This is a meeting Trump longed for according to the U.S. ambassador to Britain.

A number of protests are also planned surrounding Trump's visit including the flying of a 20-foot-tall balloon that is purported to be a baby President Trump holding a cellphone.



