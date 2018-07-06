Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will brief reporters at the White House Thursday, days ahead of the scheduled U.S. summit with North Korea.

If the summit goes on as planned, it will be the first time a sitting U.S. president has met with a North Korean leader.

Pompeo has already met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un twice, once as CIA director and once as secretary of State, following the North's release of three Americans detainees.

Testifying at a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing in late May, Pompeo said of nuclear negotiations with North Korea, "A bad deal is not an option. The American people are counting on us to get this right. If the right deal is not on the table, we will respectfully walk away.”

