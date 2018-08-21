Mollie Tibbetts

Jenny Fiebelkon, Special to the Register

Authorities are trying to determine if a body found in rural Iowa Tuesday is that of Mollie Tibbetts, the University of Iowa student who went missing just over a month ago.

Tibbetts disappeared on July 18 while jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, about 70 miles east of Des Moines.

A massive search for the 20-year-old has been underway since then.

Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said he will provide a "very significant update" on her case this evening.

You can watch the press conference live from the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office in the player above, starting at 5 p.m. ET.

