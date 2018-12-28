New Year's Eve is here, and USA TODAY has live video of celebrations around the world. As the clock strikes midnight, USA TODAY will livestream the festivities as they happen. From Australia to New York's Times Square, below is a tentative schedule of the celebrations of New Year's Eve and countdown for 2019 that you will see on this page. These locations are subject to change.

6 a.m. ET – Auckland, New Zealand

8 a.m. ET – Sydney, Australia

10 a.m. ET – Tokyo, Japan

11 a.m. ET – Hong Kong

1:30 p.m. ET – New Delhi, India

2 PM p.m. ET– Karachi, Pakistan

4 PM p.m. ET – Moscow, Russia

5 PM p.m. ET – Cape Town, South Africa

6 PM p.m. ET – Rome, Italy

7 PM p.m. ET – London, UK

9 p.m. ET – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

12 a.m. ET – New York City, US

