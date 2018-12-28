New Year's Eve is here, and USA TODAY has live video of celebrations around the world. As the clock strikes midnight, USA TODAY will livestream the festivities as they happen. From Australia to New York's Times Square, below is a tentative schedule of the celebrations of New Year's Eve and countdown for 2019 that you will see on this page. These locations are subject to change.

6 a.m. ET – Auckland, New Zealand

8 a.m. ET  – Sydney, Australia

10 a.m. ET   – Tokyo, Japan

11 a.m. ET   – Hong Kong

1:30 p.m. ET  – New Delhi, India

2 PM p.m. ET– Karachi, Pakistan

4 PM p.m. ET – Moscow, Russia

5 PM p.m. ET – Cape Town, South Africa

6 PM p.m. ET – Rome, Italy

7 PM p.m. ET – London, UK

9 p.m. ET – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

12 a.m. ET – New York City, US

Jan. 1, 2018: Spectators watch the first sunrise of the new year at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.
Jan. 2, 2018: An Emirati man walks a camel across the Liwa desert, some 250 kilometres west of the Gulf emirate of Abu Dhabi, during the Liwa 2018 Moreeb Dune Festival.
Jan. 3, 2018: A policeman walks across debris after a big explosion razed five homes and shattered windows of surrounding buildings in the northern province of Bac Ninh, Vietnam.
Jan. 4, 2018: A woman reacts with flour over her face while playing a game with cake-making ingredients as part of local festivities marking Myanmar's 70th Independence Day in Yangon.
Jan. 5, 2018: Mollie Lane carries a shovel-full of snow down the street to a pile while digging her car out in the South Boston neighborhood of Boston.
Jan. 6, 2018: A man carries his harvest from his vegetable field, as Mount Sinabung spews thick smoke, in Karo, North Sumatra.
Jan. 7, 2018: Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon, and Shailene Woodley pose with their awards in the photo room at the 75th Golden Globe Awards.
Jan. 8, 2018: A service member plays "Taps" next to a photograph of former New Jersey Gov. Brendan Byrne during his memorial service in Millburn, N.J. Byrne died at age 93. Several former governors and current members of the congressional delegation are attending the memorial service of the two-term Democrat. Byrne is remembered for being a bipartisan leader and for authorizing the law permitting gambling in Atlantic City.
Jan. 9, 2018: Roman Catholic devotees jostle for position as they try to get near the image of the Black Nazarene during a raucous procession to celebrate it's feast day in Manila, Philippines.
Jan. 10, 2018: A couple of residents take their boots off after attempting to walk on two feet of mud to get to their flooded house in Montecito, Calif.
Jan. 11, 2018: Brooklynn Prince accepts the award for best young actor/actress for "The Florida Project" at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.
Jan. 12, 2018: Palestinian protesters carry a wounded young man during clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinians near the border in eastern Gaza City.
Jan. 13, 2018: A man pours ice-cold water over himself during a purification ritual at Kanda Myojin shrine in Tokyo, Japan. The coming of age purification ritual is a part of the two-day festival held annually at Kanda Myojin Shrine each January to honor and pay homage to Daikoku, the deity of fortune.
Jan. 14, 2018: Basketball analyst David Aldridge is comforted by James Worthy and Swin Cash as they walk on the Lorraine Motel balcony at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis.
Jan. 15, 2018: Lava cascades down the slopes of the Mayon volcano in Legazpi Philippines.
Jan. 16, 2018: Frankie plays in the snow as her owner Claire Cheek, of Nashville, watches during an afternoon snowfall in Knoxville, Tennessee.
A member of the honor guard approaches the casket during a memorial service for Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel McCartney, at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash., on Jan. 17, 2018. McCartney died on Sunday, Jan. 7, after being shot while responding to a break-in call southeast of Tacoma.
Jan. 18, 2018: Diana Colin, right, with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, shouts as the group from California protests outside the office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, of California, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Jan. 19, 2018: Former Olympian Aly Raisman confronts Larry Nassar in Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina's courtroom during the fourth day of victim impact statements. Nassar, the former sports medicine doctor, pled guilty to seven counts of sexual assault in Ingham County, and three in Eaton County.
Activists hold up signs at the rally before the Women's March on Washington 2018 on Jan. 20, 2018.
Jan. 21, 2018: Allison Williams poses with fans at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Jan. 22, 2108: A Syrian girl holds an oxygen mask over the face of an infant at a make-shift hospital following a reported gas attack on the rebel-held besieged town of Douma.
Jan. 23, 2108: Garbage is washed on the shore a day after a winter storm hit the Zouk Musbeh area, north of Beirut, Lebanon. Lebanon is going through a waste crisis amid a disagreement between the Ministry of the Environment and civil society organizations on ways to resolve the issue.
Jan. 24, 2018: A woman, passed out on heroin, is reflected in a mirror under a bridge where she lives with other addicts in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, which has become a hub for heroin use. Over 900 people died in 2016 in Philadelphia from opioid overdoses, a 30 percent increase from 2015.
Jan. 25, 2018: Actress Mila Kunis is kissed by actors dressed in drag during a parade for Kunis in Cambridge, Mass. Kunis was honored as "Woman of the Year" by the Hasty Pudding Theatricals at Harvard University.
Jan. 26, 2018: People gather in front of the administration building at Michigan State University campus during a rally against sexual assault following the Larry Nassar case in East Lansing, Mich.
Jan. 27, 2018: Refugees and migrants wait to be rescued by aid workers after leaving Libya trying to reach European soil aboard an overcrowded wooden boat, 45 miles north of Al-Khums, Libya.
Jan. 28, 2018: Kendrick Lamar performs during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Jan. 29, 2018: Mourners gather where authorities say at least four people have been shot to death the day before, in Reading, Pa.
Jan. 30, 2018: Chadwick Boseman, the breakout star of "Black Panther" poses for a portrait in Los Angeles.
Jan. 31, 2018: A runner clears the water jump at Leicester Racecourse in Leicester, England.
Feb. 1, 2018: Syrians inspect the damage in a residential building hit in air strikes by regime forces on Arbin, in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta region.
Feb. 2, 2018: Randall Margraves, father of three victims of Larry Nassar , left, lunges at Nassar, bottom right in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. The incident came during the third and final sentencing hearing for Nassar on sexual abuse charges.
Feb. 3, 2018: A woman carries her baby as she enjoys the "Ceu na Terra" street party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Feb. 4, 2018: Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills reacts after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Feb. 5, 2018: Sunlight plays off the water inside Willamalane Park Swim Center as a swimmer does laps at the facility in Springfield, Ore.
Feb. 6, 2018: SpaceX's newest rocket, the Falcon Heavy, lifts off on it first demonstration flight.
Feb. 7, 2018: A rescue worker walks past a crane as the Yun Tsui building leans to one side after an overnight earthquake Hualien, Taiwan.
Feb. 8, 2018: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce waves to the crowd during a parade celebrating their Super Bowl LII victory in Philadelphia.
Feb. 9, 2018: Erin Hamlin leads the delegation from the United States during the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium.
Feb. 10, 2018: Men take part in a horse race across the frozen Cildir Lake during the Cildir Lake Golden Horse Festival at Cildir Lake in Karst, Turkey.
Feb. 11, 2018: Participants chase a chicken during the 57th annual Saddle Tramp Riders Club Traditional Cajun Courir de Mardi Gras Run in Church Point, LA.
Feb. 12, 2018: Former President Barack Obama pretends to take a selfie as he looks at his portrait by artist Kehinde Wiley during the unveiling at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington.
Feb. 13, 2018: Contestants Matt Warman, left, and BBC journalist James Lansdale take part in the annual Parliamentary Pancake Race in Westminster in London. The race is held on Shrove Tuesday between members of the Houses of Lords and Commons and members of media to raise money for charity.
Feb. 14, 2018: Parents wait for news after a reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
Feb. 15, 2018: People mourn together during a candlelight vigil at Pine Trails Park in Parkland, Fla. after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. on Wednesday that took 17 lives.
Feb. 16, 2018: People pray to celebrate the Lunar New Year, marking the Year of the Dog, at the Lama temple in Beijing.
Feb. 17, 2018: Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell shoots in the slam dunk contest in the 2018 All Star Saturday Night at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Feb. 18, 2018: A devotee prays at the feet of the 58.8-foot statue of Jain God Gomateshwara in Shravanabelagola, India. Hundreds of thousands of Jain devotees will attend the Mahamastabhisheka, or head anointing ceremony, for the 1,037-year-old statue. The ceremony has been held every 12 years since 981.
Feb. 19, 2018: Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue perform in the short dance event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Gangneung Ice Arena.
Feb. 20, 2018: Twenty-six women, all of whom say they have experienced sexual harassment, or worse, during their time in movie industry, pose for a portrait on in Los Angeles. A USA TODAY exclusive survey, focused specifically on Hollywood, has found that the entertainment industry's sexual misconduct problem is so bad that almost every one of hundreds of women questioned a startling 94 percent say they have experienced some form of sexual harassment or assault in their careers.
Feb. 21, 2018: President Donald Trump holds his notes while hosting a listening session with students survivors of mass shootings, their parents and teachers at the White House.
Feb. 22, 2018: The United States women's hockey team celebrates after defeating Canada in the gold medal match during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre.
Feb. 23, 2018: Olive Ridley sea turtles return to the sea after laying eggs on Rushikulya Beach in India.
Feb. 24, 2018: A man paddles his boat alongside a home in the East End of Cincinnati after the Ohio River caused flooding.
Feb. 25, 2018: Ultra Orthodox Jews gather around the body of late Rabbi Shmuel Auerbach, during his funeral ceremony in Jerusalem. Rabbi Shmuel Auerbach was the spiritual leader of the non-Hasidic Lithuanian believers, he died at the age of 86.
Feb. 26, 2018: People take part in a snowball fight in front of the Colosseum covered by snow during a snowfall in Rome, Italy.
Feb. 27, 2018: A visitor takes a photo under cherry blossoms in Taichung, Taiwan.
Feb. 28, 2018: A parishioner with the Sanctuary Church holds onto her AR-15, which churchgoers were encouraged to bring to services, during a blessing ceremony to rededicate their marriages, in Newfoundland, Penn. The church, a breakaway from the Unification Church, believes guns are a symbol of the 'rod of iron' referenced in the Book of Revelations.
March 1, 2018: Michelle Rebollo cooks dinner in her kitchen by solar and battery-powered light, using a propane camp stove in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico. A major power outage hit the island earlier that day. Power was restored for Rebollo a month and a half after Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, but it's not steady.
March 2, 2018: A person struggles with their umbrella during a storm in New York.
March 3, 2018: Congressman John Lewis embraces Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, while touching the Civil Rights Memorial, during a wreath laying ceremony in Montgomery, Ala. Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 12, 2017, while protesting the Unite the Right rally.
March 4, 2018: Sally Hawkins and Doug Jones share a moment on the red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards.
March 5, 2018: Protestors and supporters of Richard Spencer clash outside of the MSU Pavilion for Agriculture and Livestock Education on the Michigan State University campus.
March 6, 2018: The sun peaks over the horizon next to the Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial at daybreak along the Potomac River in Washington.
March 7, 2018: An acid attack survivor gets her make-up done prior to a fashion show, in Thane, India. Acid attack survivors are from NGO Acid Survivors & Women Welfare Foundation walked the ramp to create awareness and campaign of stopping acid sale and acid attacks on the eve of International Women's Day.
March 8, 2018: Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men block the main entrance to Jerusalem, Israel during a demonstrator against army conscription. The Ultra-Orthodox community in Israel is holding ongoing protests against army conscription.
March 9, 2018: A surfer looks at Northern Lights in Utakleiv, Norway.
March 10, 2018: Indian army cadets celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai.
March 11, 2018: A man offers a prayer on Arahama Beach in Sendaii, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan during the seventh anniversary of the 9.0-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami, that devastated northeastern Japan and triggered a nuclear disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Company's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.
March 12, 2018: Models pose for a selfie in a mirror hexagon backstage during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia in Moscow.
March 13, 2018: President Donald Trump speaks during a tour as he reviews border wall prototypes in San Diego.
March 14, 2018: Mei-Ling Ho-Shing, left, and Erin LaVoix, right, listen to speakers at Pine Trails Park in Parkland, Fla. during the National School Walkout.
March 15, 2018: Steven Spielberg poses for a photo during promoting for his film, "Ready Player One."
March 16, 2018: Players from the University of Maryland - Baltimore County celebrate after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. In a history making stunner, No. 16 seed Maryland Baltimore County upsets No. 1 seed UVA in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
March 17, 2018: A sailor from the USS Alaska gets kissed as he marches in the 194-year-old Savannah St. Patrick's Day parade.
March 18, 2018: Hostesses serve tea ahead of the sixth plenary session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
March 19, 2018: A dog looks over a wall in front of a house covered in ice, at Faxe Bay, South of Copenhagen, Denmark.
79 / 351
March 20, 2018: An employee wrapped in a blanket talks to a police officer after she was evacuated at a FedEx distribution center where a package exploded in Schertz, Texas. Authorities believe the package bomb is linked to the recent string of Austin bombings.
80 / 351
March 21, 2018: A Kyrgyz boy, wearing national attire, shoots bow and arrow at the Salburun bow hunting festival in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
81 / 351
March 22, 2018: Frost candles are lit in a vineyard in Flaesch, Graubuenden, Switzerland. After the frost nights of 2016 and 2017 caused damage to crops, the local agricultural school is conducting trials to determine the value of measures like frost-candles.
82 / 351
March 23, 2018: Mei-Ling Ho-Shing, 17, a junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida visits the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington. Ho-Shing was in the freshman building where the massacre took place on Feb. 14, 2018. She is in town along with fellow students attending the March for Our Lives rally.
83 / 351
March 24, 2018: Aedan Pettit, right, from Round Hill, VA and Carly Hughes, center, of Leesburg, Va. watch a dramatic video of past school shootings while standing with protesters during the March for Our Lives rally in Washington. The march was organized following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shootings in Parkland Florida last month, during which 17 people with killed.
84 / 351
March 25, 2018: A penitent puts the capirote onto a young penitent's head on their way to church during the 'La Paz' brotherhood Palm Sunday procession in Sevilla, Spain.
85 / 351
March 26, 2018: Visitors row a boat as cherry blossoms are seen in full bloom seen at Ueno Park in Tokyo.
86 / 351
March 27, 2018: Groundskeepers Chris Solberg, left, and Joseph Kaszubowski clean an opening day emblem at Miller Park in Milwaukee.
87 / 351
March 28, 2018: Parishioners participate in the annual Holy Wednesday procession, at the Basilica of Santa Teresa in Caracas, Venezuela.
88 / 351
March 29, 2018: Rev. Al Sharpton, left, hugs Stevante Clark while speaking during the funeral services for police shooting victim Stephon Clark at Bayside Of South Sacramento Church in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by Sacramento Police Officers.
89 / 351
March 30, 2018: Members of the Orthodox Jewish community throw bread products into a fire at the old drive-in theater on route 59 in Spring Valley, N.Y. before the start of Passover.
90 / 351
March 31, 2018: A boy dressed in hay suit prepares for an Easter procession called 'Marching Judas' in the village of Stradoun, Czech Republic.
91 / 351
April 1, 2018: A woman wears a hat of faces at the Easter Bonnet Parade outside St. Patrick's Cathedral on Easter Sunday in New York City.
92 / 351
April 2, 2018: Villanova Wildcats guard Jalen Brunson celebrates with the National Championship trophy after beating the Michigan Wolverines in the championship game of the 2018 men's Final Four at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
93 / 351
April 3, 2018: South Korean artists perform during a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the start of the Jeju uprising in Gwanghwamun Plaza in Seoul, South Korea. Thousands of people died in a series of pro-communist uprisings and subsequent counter-insurgencies between April 1948 and May 1949 on Jeju Island.
94 / 351
April 4, 2018: A woman holds a poster of Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination in Memphis, Tenn.
95 / 351
April 5, 2018: Photographers line up along the edge of the Tidal Basin in Washington to shoot the blossoming cherry trees at sunrise.
96 / 351
April 6, 2018: A supporter of South Korea's former President Park Geun-hye reacts after a court sentenced Park Geun-hye to 24 years in prison, during a rally outside the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul. South Korea's disgraced former president Park Geun-hye was jailed for 24 years on April 6, for corruption, closing out a dramatic fall from grace for the country's first woman leader who became a figure of public fury and ridicule.
97 / 351
April 7, 2018: Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash outside of Tisdale, Saskatchewan, Canada. A bus en route to Nipawin, foreground, carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team crashed into a truck Friday night, killing 14 and sending over a dozen more to the hospital.
98 / 351
April 8, 2018: Patrick Reed celebrates after making a putt on the 18th green to win the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
99 / 351
April 9, 2018: A protester is detained as Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
100 / 351
April 10, 2018: One hundred cardboard cutouts of Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg stand outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Advocacy group Avaaz is calling attention to what the groups says are hundreds of millions of fake accounts still spreading disinformation on Facebook.
101 / 351
April 11, 2018: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., tells reporters he will not run for re-election amid Republican concerns over keeping their majority in the House of Representatives, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington.
102 / 351
April 12, 2018: Palestinians gather at the Rafah border crossing as they wait to travel into Egypt after the passage was opened for three days for humanitarian cases, in the southern Gaza Strip.
103 / 351
April 13, 2018: Teachers from across Kentucky gather inside the state Capitol to rally for increased funding for education in Frankfort, Ky.
104 / 351
April 14, 2018: Beyonce performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club.
105 / 351
April 15, 2018: Local Black Lives Matter activist Asa Khalif, left, stands inside a Starbucks, demanding the firing of the manager who called police resulting in the arrest of two black men on April 12. The arrests were captured on video that quickly gained traction on social media.
106 / 351
April 16, 2018: Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, center, follows her attorney Michael Avenatti, right, as she leaves federal court in New York. A U.S. judge listened to more arguments about President Donald Trump's extraordinary request that he be allowed to review records seized from his lawyer, Michael Cohen, office as part of a criminal investigation before they are examined by prosecutors. The raid at Cohen's apartment, hotel room, office and safety deposit box sought bank records, records on Cohen's dealing in the taxi industry, Cohen's communications with the Trump campaign and information on payments made in 2016 to former Playboy model Karen McDougal and to Daniels.
107 / 351
April 17, 2018: Indian students with black ribbons tied around their foreheads shout slogans as they take part in a protest, organized by the women's wing of the Congress Party, against the recent rapes in Unnao and Kathua, in Amritsar, India. People staged various protests to bring attention to rape cases and violence against women in India after a girl child was gang raped and murdered in Kathua district of Jammu region in January 2018.
108 / 351
April 18, 2018: Refugees on a rubber dinghy are rescued by members of the NGO 'SOS Mediterranee' from the 'Aquarius' vessel during an operation to rescue migrants, about 50 kilometers off the Libyan coast, in the Mediterranean Sea. Approximately 100 people, mostly from western Africa, were rescue by the Aquarius crew after leaving the Libyan coast 10 hours before.
109 / 351
April 19, 2018: Democratic Senator from Illinois Tammy Duckworth carries her 10-day old daughter Maile Pearl Bowlsbey onto the Senate floor to cast her vote against James Bridenstine to be the next NASA administrator in the US Capitol in Washington, DC. It is the first time in Senate history that a baby has been allowed on the Senate floor for a vote.
110 / 351
April 20, 2018: Student activists participate in a 'die-in' to protest gun violence at Washington Square Park, near the campus of New York University in New York City. On the anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High School mass shooting, student activists across the country are participating in school walkouts to demand action on gun reform.
111 / 351
April 21, 2018: Former First Lady Barbara Bush's casket is carried from St. Martin's Episcopal Church by her grandsons. Her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, and son, former President George W. Bush, follow behind.
112 / 351
April 22, 2018: A Sri Lankan youth climbs a pole during a game played as part of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year celebrations in Bandaragama near Colombo. The new year, marked by both the majority Sinhalese and minority Tamil population, fell on April 14.
113 / 351
April 23, 2018: Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge pose for a photo with their newborn baby son as they leave the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London. The third son of Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge was born April 23 and is fifth in line to the throne.
114 / 351
April 24, 2018: Traditional red paint decorates a young girl's feet during the conclusion of the Gufa ceremony at Ugrachandi Tamrakar Society in Lalitpur, Nepal. The Gufa, or Barha, is a 12-day coming of age ceremony in the Newar community, during which young girls are kept in a dark room away from sunlight and any male contact, symbolizing purification. On the final day the girls are symbolically married to the sun god and celebrate the occasion with their friends and family members with a traditional party.
115 / 351
April 25, 2018: Antioch, TN, USA; Members of the Billy Graham Rescue Response Team pray with Lancelot DeSilva, far left, Susan Cox and Valerie Aaron at the memorial for the four people that were killed on April 22 at the Waffle House in Antioch, Tenn.
116 / 351
April 26, 2018: Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand (C) reacts after the guilty on all counts verdict was delivered in the sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Cosby was found guilty on all accounts after a former Temple University employee alleges that the entertainer drugged and molested her in 2004 at his home in suburban Philadelphia. More than 40 women have accused the 80 year old entertainer of sexual assault.
117 / 351
April 27, 2018: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) between the military demarcation line (MDL), at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea. South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are meeting at the Peace House in Panmunjom for an inter-Korean summit. The event marks the first time a North Korean leader has crossed the border into South Korea since the end of hostilities during the Korean War.
118 / 351
April 28, 2018: A crying baby is held by an amateur sumo wrestler during Nakizumo, a baby crying contest at Sensoji Temple in Tokyo's Asakusa district. Some 160 babies participated in the spring event, praying for their good health and growth. The baby who begins to cry first and the loudest is declared the winner.
119 / 351
April 29, 2018: A visitor lays on an inflatable chair, during the "Sakura Matsuri" (cherry blossom festival) at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden in New York City. Now in it's 37th year, the annual event celebrates contemporary and traditional Japanese culture among the blossoming cherry trees.
120 / 351
April 30, 2018: A man passes an obstacle as he takes part in the 'Bison Race' extreme competition near the town of Lahoysk, some 40 km north of Minsk.
121 / 351
May 1, 2018: Vehicles burn as thousands of people take to the streets during the May Day demonstrations in Paris, France. This month celebrates the 50th anniversary of May 68 when millions of students and striking workers marched on the streets in demonstrations that changed the country.
122 / 351
May 2, 2018: A boy, whose Buddhist name is Da Sun, touches his newly shaved head during a service to have an experience of the lives of Buddhist monks, at the Jogye Temple in Seoul, South Korea.
123 / 351
May 3, 2018: A child wearing a mask walks past audio speakers in the shape of dogs displayed at a shopping district in Beijing, China.
124 / 351
May 4, 2018: Steam rises from a fissure on a road in Leilani Estates subdivision on Hawaii's Big Island. Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes.
125 / 351
May 5, 2018: Mike Smith aboard Justify (7) crosses the finish line to win the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
126 / 351
May 6, 2018: Lava engulfs a home in the Leilani Estates neighborhood of Hawaii's Big Island.
127 / 351
May 7, 2018: Pallbearers walk alongside the casket of Cpl. Eugene Cole at the conclusion of the funeral service at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine. Cole, a sheriff's deputy, was the first officer to be killed in the line of duty in Maine in nearly 30 years when he was killed early on April 25 in Norridgewock.
128 / 351
May 8, 2018: People dance besides the lake in the grounds of Lismore House and Gardens in the centre of Helston, as they take part in the midday dance to celebrate Helston Flora Day in Cornwall, England. The annual Flora Dance, also known as the Furry Dance, is one of the UK's oldest customs still practised today and is said to be a celebration of the passing of Winter and the arrival of Spring.
129 / 351
May 9, 2018: Gina Haspel testifies in front of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence during her confirmation hearing in Washington. On March 13, 2018 President Trump nominated Haspel to be CIA Director, replacing Mike Pompeo, the current Secretary of State.
130 / 351
May 10, 2018: Relatives of Sewol ferry victims watch as the salvaged ferry is lifted from its side to an upright position at a port in Mokpo, 410 kilometers southwest of Seoul, South Korea. The ferry sunk off the southwestern coast on April 16, 2014, killing 304 people onboard, most of them high school students on an excursion. An investigation into the tragedy is still ongoing.
131 / 351
May 11, 2018: Protesters wave Turkish and Palestinian flags as they shout slogans against Israel and USA during a demonstration in Istanbul against President Trump's controversial policy to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital by the opening of a US embassy in the city. The United States is scheduled to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which has resulted in protest rallies across the world.
132 / 351
May 12, 2018: A girl lays flowers to mourn for the victims at the ruins of earthquake-hit Beichuan county during the ten-year anniversary in the Sichuan province of China. The Beichuan county was relocated a decade after it was destroyed by the May 12, 2008 earthquake in which more than 15,000 people died.
133 / 351
May 13, 2018: A woman and her child attend a mass ceremony at the Fatima shrine in Fatima, central Portugal. Thousands of pilgrims converged on the Fatima Sanctuary to celebrate the anniversary of Fatima's miracle when three shepherd children claimed to have seen the Virgin Mary in May 1917.
134 / 351
May 14, 2018: Palestinians run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, east of Jabalia as Palestinians protest over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem.
135 / 351
May 15, 2018: People play golf as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano's Halemaumau crater "has raised the potential for explosive eruptions" at the volcano.
136 / 351
May 16, 2018: Indonesian Muslim people pray during the first night of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta. Muslim devotees are required to abstain from food, drink and sex from dawn to dusk during Ramadan.
137 / 351
May 17, 2018: An image taken with a drone shows an aerial view of several cars and trucks driving on highway A1 interchange Ecublens-Crissier, in Ecublens, Switzerland.
138 / 351
May 18, 2018: Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school in Santa Fe, Texas. Shrader said her friend was shot in the incident.
139 / 351
May 19, 2018: Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex exit St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their royal wedding ceremony, in Windsor, Britain. The couple have been bestowed the royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex on them by the British monarch.
140 / 351
May 20, 2018: A young man wades through neck-deep flood water in Mogadishu after homes were inundated in Somalia's capital following heavy overnight rainfall.
141 / 351
May 21, 2018: Steam rises from the entry point where lava from the Kilauea volcano hits the Pacific Ocean in Hilo, Hawaii. The Kilauea volcano erupted on May 3, with the lava flow destroying 24 homes and causing the evacuation of 2,000 people.
142 / 351
May 22, 2018: A young Indian Muslim girl learns to read the Quran at a madrasa during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan in New Delhi, India.
143 / 351
May 23, 2018: U.S. Air Force Academy cadets toss their hats in the air as the Thunderbirds fly overhead during the cadets' graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colo.
144 / 351
May 24, 2018: A worker places a finishing touch on the sculpture "Waste of Space" by British artist Nick Wood at the London Zoo. "Waste of Space" is an installation made from 15,000 discarded single use bottles collected from London's waterways. The sculpture represents the amount of single use bottle that are purchased every minute in Britain.
145 / 351
May 25, 2018: A man keeps dry under a golden umbrella along Collins Avenue in Miami Beach, Fla. Rain from Subtropical Storm Alberto is expected to drench the Memorial Day weekend.
146 / 351
May 26, 2018: Wild horses raise dust in Duelmen, Germany, when they are driven together that young men can separate the young stallions from one of Europe's last herd of wild horses. About 400 native breed horses are left to find food and shelter, must cope with illness and death. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago.
147 / 351
May 27, 2018: Christian Jacobs places a flower near the headstone of his father, Marine Sgt. Christopher Jacobs at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day in Arlington, Va.
148 / 351
May 28, 2018: Residents gather by a bridge to look at cars left crumpled in one of the tributaries of the Patapsco River that burst its banks as it channeled through historic Main Street in Ellicott City, Md. The destructive flooding left the former mill town heartbroken as it had bounded back from another destructive storm less than two years ago.
149 / 351
May 29, 2018: Buddhist monks conduct prayers at Borobudur temple during Vesak day in Magelang on. Buddhist devotees in Indonesia celebrated Vesak Day on May 29 to mark the birth, enlightenment, and death of Buddha.
150 / 351
May 30, 2018: Indian men sleep in the shadow of an overflowing cloth container of hay, to be used as animal fodder, on a truck on a hot summer day in Ajmer.
151 / 351
May 31, 2018: Kilauea's lower east rift zone eruption continues, as fissure 8 continues to effuse lava at a high rate, feeding a massive river that meanders toward the coast in Pahoa, Hawaii. The slow pace of the flow has created a raised channel, increasing the potential for breaches as seen in the photo. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for the Leilani Estates subdivision.
152 / 351
June 1, 2018: Hundreds of immigrant rights advocates and others participate in rally and and demonstration at the Federal Building in lower Manhattan against the Trump administration's policy that enables federal agents to take migrant children away from their parents at the border in New York.
153 / 351
June 2, 2018: The Household Division led by the Coldsteam Guards take part in the Colonel's Review at Horseguards Parade in London. The Colonel's Review is the final public rehearsal of Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade, known as Trooping the Colour.
154 / 351
June 3, 2018: Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors attempts a layup against LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif
155 / 351
June 4, 2018: Partial view of a victim of the Fuego Volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes, a village in Escuintla Department, about 35 km southwest of Guatemala City, taken, a day after the eruption. At least 25 people were killed, according to the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction, when Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted belching ash and rock and forcing the airport to close.
156 / 351
June 5, 2018: City workers carry the body of fashion designer Kate Spade out of her apartment building after she was found dead of an apparent suicide in New York City.
157 / 351
June 6, 2018: The Soyuz-FG rocket booster with Soyuz MS-09 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, blasts off at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. The Russian rocket carries U.S. astronaut Serena Aunon-Chancellor, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev, and German astronaut Alexander Gerst.
158 / 351
June 7, 2018: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama playfully pinches the nose of a senior monk as he arrives to give a talk to Tibetan youth in Dharmsala, India. Every year the Tibetan leader speaks to young Tibetans to introduce them to Buddhist precepts.
159 / 351
June 8, 2018: A Palestinian woman poses for a selfie in the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
160 / 351
June 9, 2018: Photo released on Twitter by the German Governments spokesman Steffen Seibert and taken by the German government's photographer Jesco Denzel shows President Donald Trump talking with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) and surrounded by other G7 leaders during a meeting of the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada. The photo went viral, popping up all over social media, sometimes in its original form sometimes altered for humorous or satirical ends.
161 / 351
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, perform "Seasons of Love" from the musical "Rent" at the 72nd Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.
162 / 351
June 11, 2018: A woman interacts with hanging lamps in a digital installation room at the Mori Building Digital Art Museum in Tokyo.
163 / 351
June 12, 2018: A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border in McAllen, Texas. The asylum seekers had rafted across the Rio Grande from Mexico and were detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents before being sent to a processing center for possible separation. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is executing the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy towards undocumented immigrants.
164 / 351
June 13, 2018: A conductor reads the latest edition of the Rodong Sinmun newspaper showing images of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meeting with President Donald Trump during their summit in Singapore, at a news stand on a subway platform of the Pyongyang metro.
165 / 351
June 14, 2018: Russian fans pictured before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow, Russia.
166 / 351
June 15, 2018: A protestor waves her phone flashlight in the direction of cell windows where ICE detainees are being held in upper floors of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Protestors at one point chanted "You Are Not Alone" towards the detained as the detainees flashed lights back from small cell windows inside the detention center. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently arrested 162 undocumented immigrants during a three-day operation in Los Angeles and surrounding areas.
167 / 351
June 16, 2018: Indian Muslims leave after offering Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque in New Delhi. Muslims around the world celebrated Eid al Fitr which marks the end of the month of Ramadan, after the sighting of the new crescent moon.
168 / 351
June 17, 2018: A participant competes during a soap box derby in Colombelles, France.
169 / 351
June 18, 2018: A view of the artwork 'Mastaba' by Bulgarian artist Christo, built on The Serpentine lake in London, Britain. Christo has unveiled his enormous floating structure in Hyde Park, which reaches more than 65 feet in height and is made from 7,506 horizontally stacked barrels. It is Christo's first major public outdoor work in Britain.
170 / 351
June 19, 2018: Children and workers are seen at a tent encampment recently built near the Tornillo Port of Entry in Tornillo, Texas. The Trump administration is using the Tornillo tent facility to house immigrant children separated from their parents after they were caught entering the U.S. under the administration's zero tolerance policy.
171 / 351
June 20, 2018: A dancer of the Rendille tribe performs during the launching ceremony of the 11th Marsabit-Lake Turkana Cultural Festival in Nairobi, Kenya.
172 / 351
June 21, 2018: First lady Melania Trump walks to her vehicle as she arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. after visiting the Upbring New Hope Children Center run by the Lutheran Social Services of the South in McAllen, Texas.
173 / 351
June 22, 2018: Yemeni children displaced from the Red Sea port city of Hodeida walk with a donkey to fill up their jerry-cans with water, at a camp for the displaced in nearby Khokha under control by forces loyal to the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.
174 / 351
June 23, 2018: A migrant child looks out the window of a bus as protesters try to block a bus carrying migrant children out of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Detention Center in McAllen, Texas. Dozens of protesters blocked the bus from leaving the center resulting in scuffles with police and Border Patrol agents before the bus retreated back to the center. Before President Donald Trump signed an executive order that halts the practice of separating families who were seeking asylum, over 2,300 immigrant children had been separated from their parents in the zero-tolerance policy for border crossers.