Disneyland fans, brace yourselves – and your wallets! – this magical meal offering is pricey.

21 Royal, the park's super-exclusive dining room, is looking to serve you and up to 12 friends dinner at $1,250 each, according to Forbes and Eater.com. That's $15,000 total.

The dining room, which is discreetly located upstairs from the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction, promises "a one-of-a-kind enchanted experience," according to its website.

Forbes reports the hefty price tag will get you a dreamy seven-course menu that changes daily, with "previous guests having enjoyed seafood soup, curried pheasant, wagyu beef and Alaskan king crab." Each course is also paired with wine by a master sommelier.

Looking to reserve your spot? Monday, Oct.1 at 9:00 a.m. PT is your next best chance to book for April 2019.

