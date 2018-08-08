First look: Inside luxury line Seabourn's new Seabourn Encore

Seabourn Sojourn's 116-day itinerary features guest speakers Tony Mendez, the former CIA operative and inspiration for the movie "Argo," and Dennis Connor, the four-time America's Cup champion sailor.

Luxury line Seabourn is back in the business of world cruises.

The Seattle-based cruise operator has revealed plans for a 146-day circling of the globe in 2020 that includes stops in 62 ports in 36 countries.

Kicking off Jan. 4, 2020 in Miami and ending May 28, 2020 in San Francisco, the trip will be Seabourn's first world cruise in six years. It'll take place on the 450-passenger Seabourn Sojourn.

The sailing will begin with stops in South America, and the Caribbean before an east-bound crossing of the Atlantic to Africa for visits to nearly a dozen countries. From Africa, the ship will continue east to Asia and Australia for more than a dozen stops.

The voyage will end with a Pacific crossing that includes calls in French Polynesia and the Hawaiian Islands.

Sixteen overnight stays are part of the itinerary, which is 30 days longer than Seabourn's last world cruise in 2014.

Fares for the sailing start at $66,999 per person, including a pre-voyage Bon Voyage event and hotel stay in Miami; exclusive events, a shipboard credit of $2,000 per person and round-trip first class or business class flights to and from the ship.

