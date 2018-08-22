The National Weather Service says there's no tsunami threat after a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck 165 miles off the Oregon Coast near Reedsport, Oregon, around 2:30 (local time) Wednesday morning.

The quake was about six miles deep.

"It occurred along the Blanco Fracture Zone, which is a very active area and has produced quakes of this size a number of times in the past," says Randy Baldwin, a geophysicist with the USGS.

Baldwin says they've had 15 reports of people feeling it on shore. The USGS website shows those reports include Portland, Salem, Lake Oswego. So far, there are no reports of any damages.

