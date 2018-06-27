Maintenance hangar tour: Behind the scenes with TAP Air Portugal A TAP Air Portugal Airbus A330 rests in a maintenance hangar at the airline's Lisbon headquarters on June 25, 2018. 01 / 23 A TAP Air Portugal Airbus A330 rests in a maintenance hangar at the airline's Lisbon headquarters on June 25, 2018. 01 / 23

If you’ve ever wanted to see what goes on inside the maintenance hangar of a major airline, you’re in luck.

European carrier TAP Air Portugal opened its Lisbon maintenance hangar to photographer and Today in the Sky contributor Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, who toured the facility while an Airbus A330 passed through on June 25.

Check out the photo gallery above for a snapshot of a day at the TAP Air Portugal maintenance facility. If you’d like to see more “behind the scenes” photos, scroll down for other photo tours that include Boeing and Airbus.

