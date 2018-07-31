The head of Malaysia's Civil Aviation Authority announced he will step down following the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 in 2014.

In a statement released Monday, Azharuddin Abdul Rahman said his resignation will take effect next month.

"Over the past four years, I have tried my level best to assist in the search for MH370 and I am ever resolute in finding answers we all seek towards this unfortunate tragedy as we owe it to the families and loved ones," said Azharuddin in the statement. "I am saddened to have to leave under these circumstances."

The resignation follows a report by an independent international team claiming Flight 370, which disappeared in March 2014, was deliberately diverted after communications with the plane halted, possibly involving "a third party."

Although the report doesn't single out Malaysia's Civil Aviation Authority as causing the flight's disappearance, the agency cites findings showing the air traffic controller "did not comply with standard operating procedures."

The 19-member team investigation Flight 370 said it still can't determine the exact reason why the disappearance happened until they recover the plane's data and voice recorders.

"We cannot rule out unlawful interference by a third party," said investigator Kok Soo Chon Kok.

