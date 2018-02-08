APPLETON, Wis. – A Wisconsin man charged with spiking his girlfriend's drink with an abortion-inducing drug was convicted this week of attempted first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child Wednesday.

The girlfriend of Manishkumar M. Patel, 45, didn't ingest the drink but miscarried weeks later.

The attempted homicide charge carries a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 9.

A host of other charges in the case and two other cases — one felony case and one misdemeanor case — were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Patel, who was charged in 2007, forfeited a $750,000 cash bond and went on the run for nearly a decade. He was arrested in New York in January 2017.

When he was returned to Outagamie County in May of last year, Patel's cash bond in the case was set at $20 million while the bond on the second felony case was set at $30 million cash.

