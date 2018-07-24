A Massachusetts man has been charged with stretching the spirit of the Planet Fitness “judgement free zone” slogan after allegedly stripping at the front desk of a gym and exercising in the nude.

Eric Stagno has been charged after allegedly working out nude at a New Hampshire gym.

Plaistow Police Department

Eric M. Stagno, 34, of Haverhill, Mass., was charged with indecent exposure, lewdness and disorderly conduct after police responded to the gym in nearby Plaistow, N.H., according to local media reports.

“The story we got from witnesses was that the guy walked in, stripped down right there in front, left the clothes and belongings at the front desk, walked back and forth across the gym a couple of times and then settled in over at the yoga mats,” Plaistow police Capt. Brett Morgan told the New Hampshire Union Leader newspaper.

Officers found Stagno in what appeared to be a “yoga-type pose,” Morgan said.

“The only comment he made was that he thought it was a judgment-free zone, apparently referencing their slogan,” Morgan added.

The gym was fairly crowded at the time, Morgan told The Boston Globe, adding that Stagno checked himself out in the mirror before heading to the yoga mats.

“Some of the comments some witnesses gave were that they felt uncomfortable, disgusted, sick, and unsafe,” Morgan told the paper. “There were more witnesses coming forward than we could take names.”

Stagno was released on $1,000 bail and will be arraigned on the misdemeanor charges in the Plaistow Circuit Court on Sept. 21, according to New England Cable News.

