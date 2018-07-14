GLASGOW, Scotland — Police in Scotland have launched a manhunt for the anti-Trump protestor who breached a security ring to paraglide within 200 feet of the president.

President Donald Trump was enjoying the evening sunshine with business associates on the lawn of his Turnberry golf course when a Greenpeace protestor swooped above carrying a banner that read, "Trump Well Below Par #Resist."

A no-fly zone has been enforced over the world famous Trump Turnberry golf Resort while the president is in residence during his first official visit to the United Kingdom. It is understood security agents ushered the president inside as the activist glided overhead.

The paraglider flew three miles across the Ayrshire countryside at 9:30 p.m. — minutes after Trump arrived at the course — before circling the lawn in front of the Turnberry hotel where the president is staying for the weekend.

"We are investigating a breach of the air exclusion zone over Turnberry Hotel," Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch said, describing the act as a "criminal offense."

"We are attempting to trace the pilot, and I would appeal to anyone with any information about the incident to call Police Scotland on 101," he added.

Ben Stewart, a Greenpeace spokesman, said the reaction from authorities was “pretty calm” when the group informed them of the incoming stunt.

"One of our first thoughts were how can we ensure that the police are comfortable with what we’re doing and don’t over-react," he said. "So, we made a plan that as soon as we took off about three miles away about 15 minutes from Turnberry.

"As soon as he took off we gave the Air Incident Controller in Prestwick aircraft control a ring and told them we’re coming in.

"With these things you get a sense of what the reaction would be — and it felt pretty calm — we came in above Trump and it was interesting to see that Trump saw us and scurried inside when our banner came over."

A Greenpeace representative at the police line informed officers about the fly-past before it happened. The group also notified the police air incident advisor and Prestwick air traffic control minutes before the glider arrived.

In a statement, Greenpeace criticized Trump for describing climate change as a "con job" and "myth," noting the president's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

“He’s committed to burning more dirty coal and overturned the ban on offshore Arctic oil drilling. And that’s before you even get to talking about separating kids from their parents and caging them," the group said in a statement. “(Prime Minister) Theresa May should not have dignified Trump with a visit to the U.K."

Dozens of protests have taken place across Scotland against his visit. An upcoming rally in Edinburgh and a Pride march in Glasgow will likely have anti-Trump tones.

In a tweet this morning, Mr Trump welcomed the weather and praised Scotland as an “incredible” place. He will be holding meetings and playing golf before setting off to meet Vladimir Putin on Sunday in Helsinki.

Yesterday, he held talks with Theresa May about a trade deal and met the Queen.

