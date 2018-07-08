Wrigley, a service dog that was stolen from a military veteran

A service dog named Wrigley was reunited with his Marine Corps veteran owner on Wednesday, one day after the dog was stolen from a gas station.

The 2-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback mix was inside of the veteran's vehicle when it was stolen, according to a tweet from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The vehicle was later recovered on the east side, but the dog was no longer inside.

Lanasu and Tim Withner turned to social media for help finding their dog. A Facebook post from Tim Withner Tuesday was shared more than 536,000 times and received more than 19,000 comments.

IMPD posted a tweet asking for tips in finding the animal. More than 500 people retweeted IMPD's call for help.

Many people responded with sightings and tips on the dog's location. On- and off-duty police officers responded to a call from a community member who found him, according to a video from an IMPD tweet.

"Wrigley was scared, but after encouragement He came out to find his Mom!" the video said. "Reunited at last, love ruled the day!"

