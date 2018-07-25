Tuesday night's Mega Millions has a huge jackpot.

MELBOURNE, Fla. – How does a half a billion dollars sound?

That's the jackpot and it continues to climb – $522 million actually – for the Mega Millions drawing.

The numbers drawn fTuesday night:

1-2-4-19-29 MB: 20

(multiplier 3x)

There was no immediate word if anyone matched all six numbers.

The jackpot soared Monday from $493 million, which had been established late Friday night, and then jumped another $10 million Tuesday afternoon.

Big money on the line in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.

No one matched all six numbers Friday night, although two people across the country matched the first five white balls for a sweet $1 million consolation.

Friday night's jackpot was worth $433 million.

Tuesday's $522 million payout will rank as the fifth-largest Mega Millions jackpot of all-time and the 11th largest pot for any lottery game played in the U.S., including Powerball.

The cash option for Tuesday night's drawing will be $308 million, according to Mega Millions officials.

It's been a banner year so far with two major Mega Millions jackpots already being won.

This year, 20-year-old Shane Missler of Port Richey won a $451 million prize on Jan. 5, while Richard Wahl of Vernon, N.J., won $533 million on March 30. In all, three Mega Millions jackpots have been awarded in 2018.

The highest jackpot ever in the game: On March 30, 2012, Mega Millions produced a $656 million jackpot, split three ways.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play or toss in an extra dollar for the multiplier, which can be two times or up to five times the consolation winnings.

The odds to match all six numbers: 1 in 302,575,350, which is tougher than hitting the Powerball, where odds are 1 in 292,201,338.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states.

