Senator John McCain, his daughter Meghan McCain and his wife Cindy McCain attend the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers game on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz.
Loren Townsley/azcentral sports

U.S. Sen. John McCain died Saturday at the age of 81 following a 13-month battle with a deadly form of brain cancer. 

His death, announced by his office, came the day after his family announced he was ending medical treatment on Friday.

He would have turned 82 next week. But while condolences came from far and wide. It was the thoughts of his family that stuck with people. 

McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain mourned the death of her father in a sentimental Twitter post.

“I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning,” she wrote. “In the thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me and supported me in all things. He loved me, and I loved him. His love and his care, ever present, always unfailing, took me from a girl to a woman – and he showed me what it is to be a man.

John McCain: The dad
Lt. Cmdr. John McCain returns to Jacksonville, Florida, after a period as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam and greets wife Carol, daughter Sidney, son Douglas and son Andrew in 1973.
John McCain, congressional primary winner, with wife Cindy and daughter Sidney, on Sept. 9, 1982.
Rep. John McCain with wife Cindy and newborn daughter Meghan on Oct. 23, 1984.
U.S. Rep. John McCain proudly shows off his newborn daughter Meghan to poll workers while his wife Cindy looks on at their Tempe voting place on Nov. 6, 1984. Little Meghan McCain was born 15 days before.
Rep. John McCain, R-Ariz., with baby Meghan and wife Cindy on Nov. 6, 1984.
Rep. John McCain, R-Ariz., with baby Meghan and wife Cindy in November 1984.
Arizona Rep. John McCain makes his announcement for the seat of retiring Sen. Barry Goldwater in late 1985 or early 1986. McCain's wife Cindy is to the left with their baby daughter Meghan. On the right next to McCain are Burton Barr and former Gov. Jack Williams.
Rep. John McCain, wife Cindy and daughter Meghan in late 1985 or early 1986, as McCain announces his intention to run for retiring Sen. Barry Goldwater's seat.
U.S. Rep. John McCain, R-Ariz., announced plans in Phoenix to seek the U.S. Senate seat in late 1985 or early 1986.
Rep. John McCain, R- Ariz., holds his daughter Meghan, and his wife Cindy holds the couple's new baby, Sidney McCain IV, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Phoenix in May 1986.
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., holds daughter Meghan McCain in his lap in 1987.
Meghan McCain tweeted this undated photo Sept. 23, 2017, of her, her father Arizona Sen. John McCain, mother Cindy McCain and brother Jack McCain.
Meghan McCain tweeted this undated photo Aug. 29, 2017, of her, her father Arizona Sen. John McCain, mother Cindy McCain and brother Jack McCain.
Sen. John McCain with son Jimmy in 1991.
Sen. John McCain announces he will run for re-election while his son, Jack McCain, plays with a spider in January 1992.
Arizona Sen. John McCain and his 3-year-old son Jimmy on April 4, 1992, in Mesa. They had attended a party sponsored by the employees of America West at Mesa Community College to thank Arizonans for their support during the company's reorganization.
Arizona Sen. John McCain and his 3-year-old son Jimmy on April 4, 1992, in Mesa. They had attended a party sponsored by the employees of America West at Mesa Community College to thank Arizonans for their support during the company's reorganization.
A victorious Sen. John McCain, with wife Cindy, son Jimmy and daughter Bridget, thanks his supporters at the Hyatt Regency in Phoenix on Election Night, Nov. 3, 1992.
John McCain and family celebrate his Senate re-election on Nov. 4, 1992, at the Hyatt Regency in Phoenix.
Republican presidential candidate John McCain and his wife Cindy pose with their children in this undated file photo. Children are (from left): Meghan, 14; Bridget, 8; Jimmy, 11; and Jack, 13. Bridget was adopted from an orphanage in Bangladesh.
Cindy McCain, wife of Sen. John McCain, joins their children (form left) Meghan, 13, Jack, 11 (partially hidden), Bridget, 6, and Jimmy, 9, before the senior senator from Arizona announces his bid for re-election on April 17, 1998, at Republican Party Headquarters.
Texas Gov. George W. Bush (right) is greeted by Andy McCain (left), son of Arizona Sen. John McCain (center), at a fundraising dinner for the senator's re-election bid at Pinnacle Peak Patio in Scottsdale on April 25, 1998.
Republican Sen. John McCain, with his wife Cindy (center) and adopted daughter Bridget (left), announces his official bid for the 2000 presidential race on Sept. 27, 1999, in Nashua, New Hampshire. McCain's daughter is originally from Bangladesh.
Arizona Sen. and Republican presidential hopeful John McCain introduces his family (with wife Cindy), who arrived from Arizona, as the candidate spoke at a rally in January 2000 in downtown Keene, New Hampshire, during a statewide bus trip celebrating the next day's New Hampshire primary. Cindy (right) waves and the children are: Meghan (center, with white turtleneck), Jimmy (with glasses), Jack (hidden by Cindy), and Bridget (far right).
Presidential candidate Arizona Sen. John McCain and his wife, Cindy McCain, celebrate with their kids in Phoenix his victories in the Michigan and Arizona GOP primaries on Feb. 22, 2000.
Sen. John McCain (right) shares a dance with his daughter Meghan McCain during the Board of Visitors Debutante Ball at Camelback Inn in Phoenix on April 5, 2003.
Sen. John McCain arrives with his wife Cindy and daughter Megan at "Live From New York It's Wednesday Night" on Sept. 1, 2004, at Cipriani's 42nd Street, in New York City.
Sen. John McCain arrives with his wife Cindy and daughter Megan at "Live From New York It's Wednesday Night" on Sept. 1, 2004, at Cipriani's 42nd Street, in New York City.
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., shares a laugh with his son Jack as he joined his father during a reception after McCain was given an honorary doctor of law degree from Newberry College on Dec. 15, 2007, in Newberry, South Carolina.
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain (left), R-Ariz., gives a thumbs up as he walks with his wife Cindy (center) and daughter Bridget (right) in downtown Manchester, New Hampshire, on Jan. 7, 2008.
Meghan McCain (left) with her dad, Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., on election night in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Jan. 8, 2008.
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain (center), R-Ariz., stands on stage with his wife Cindy (left) and daughter Meghan after the Fox News Republican presidential debate in Myrtle Beach, South Caroline on Jan. 10, 2008.
Meghan McCain and her dad, John McCain, on the 2008 presidential campaign trail.
Jack McCain (left) and Jimmy McCain, sons of presumptive Republican presidential nominee Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., attend on Day 1 of the Republican National Convention at the Xcel Energy Center Sept. 1, 2008, in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., hugs his daughter Sidney McCain after arriving at the airport in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for the Republican National Convention on Sept. 3, 2008. McCain's oldest son Doug looks on.
The families of Republican presidential candidate Sen., John McCain, R-Ariz., and his running mate, Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, pose for a photograph at the airport in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after McCain arrived for the Republican National Convention on Sept. 3, 2008. From left to right: Track Palin, Piper Palin, Willow Palin, holding Trig Palin, Levi Johnson, Bristol Palin, Todd Palin, Gov. Palin, Sen. McCain, Andy McCain, Cindy McCain, Jimmy McCain, Jack McCain, Sidney McCain, Meghan McCain, Bridgette McCain, Doug McCain.
Presumptive Republican presidential nominee John McCain, R-Ariz., jokes around with his son Jack McCain during a visit to a GOP delegates hurricane-relief event at the Minneapolis Convention Center Sept. 3, 2008, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The elder McCain arrived for his appearance at the Republican National Convention.
Children of Sen. John McCain (from left) Bridget, Meghan, John and Jimmy stand as they are introduced by their father during the Republican National Convention at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sept. 4, 2008.
Cindy McCain (center), wife of Republican U.S presidential nominee Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., stands with her children (from left) Meghan, Andy, Jimmy, Jack, Doug, Bridget, and Sidney during Day 4 of the Republican National Convention at the Xcel Energy Center on Sept. 4, 2008, in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., addresses supporters at a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio, as his daughter Meghan applauds on Oct. 19, 2008.
Republican presidential nominee Sen. John McCain (right), R-Ariz., his wife Cindy McCain (center) and their son Jack McCain turn in their absentee ballots at their local polling place on Nov. 4, 2008, in Phoenix, Arizona.
Vice presidential nominee Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's daughter Piper Palin (left), presidential nominee Sen. John McCain's children Meghan McCain (from second left), Jimmy McCain, Doug McCain, Jack McCain and Andrew McCain, and McCain's mother Roberta McCain stand on stage as John McCain, R-Ariz., concedes victory during the Election Night rally at the Arizona Biltmore Resort & Spa on Nov. 4, 2008, in Phoenix, Arizona. Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., defeated McCain by a wide margin in the election to become the first African-American U.S. President elect.
Sen. John McCain (left), R-Ariz., and his wife Cindy walk with their son Jack after he graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 22, 2009.
President Barack Obama congratulates Jack McCain, son of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., as he graduates from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 22, 2009.
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., U.S. Navy ensign Jack McCain, and John McCain's wife Cindy McCain attend the baseball game between the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 25, 2009, in Phoenix, Arizona. The Padres defeated the Diamondbacks 9-7.
Sen. John McCain and his wife, Cindy, along with son, James McCain (right), 22, arrive to vote at Madison Elementary School in Phoenix, on Nov. 2, 2010. The Republican is expected to win re-election.
Sen. John McCain (left), R-Ariz., speaks to the crowd with his wife Cindy McCain (right) and daughters Meghan McCain (second from right) and Bridget McCain during an Arizona Republican Party Election Night event at the Hyatt Regency Nov. 2, 2010, in Phoenix. McCain easily defeated his opponent Democratic candidate Rodney Glassman.
Jack (from left), Renee, Cindy and John McCain are pictured at Jack and Renee's weekend wedding in San Francisco in summer 2013.
Cindy McCain tweeted this photo June 19, 2015, of her and husband John McCain's son Jack's wedding.
Sen. John McCain, Meghan McCain and Jimmy McCain attend the "Raising McCain" series' New York premiere at Tribeca Cinemas on Sept. 12, 2013, in New York City.
Sen. John McCain and daughter Meghan McCain arrive at the White House Correspondents' Association annual dinner in Washington on May 3, 2014.
Cindy McCain tweeted this photo April 17, 2016, of her and husband John McCain's son Jimmy's wedding.
Cindy McCain tweeted this photo April 17, 2016, of her and husband John McCain's son Jimmy's wedding. Other McCain family members are son Jack (second from left), Jack's wife Renee (yellow dress), and daughters Bridget (light blue dress) and Meghan.
Cindy McCain tweeted this photo May 20, 2016, of the McCain family at Jack McCain's graduation from Georgetown University.
Cindy McCain tweeted this photo Jan. 3, 2017, of husband Sen. John McCain's swearing in. McCain stands with the couple's sons Jack (left) and Jimmy (right), along with Jimmy's wife.
Meghan McCain tweeted this photo, which she says was taken on a hike with her dad, Sen. John McCain, on July 22, 2017. He was recently diagnosed with brain cancer.
Sen. John McCain, his daughter Meghan McCain, and his wife Cindy McCain attend the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers game on Aug. 10, 2017, at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Cindy McCain tweeted this photo Aug. 10, 2017, of her, husband John McCain and their daughter Meghan McCain at an Arizona Diamondbacks game.
Sen. John McCain and his daughter, Meghan McCain, sitting outside the family's cabin in Sedona in February 2018.

All that I am is thanks to him. Now that he is gone, the task of my lifetime is to live up to his example, his expectations, and his love.

My father’s passing comes with sorrow and grief for me, for my mother, for my brothers, and for my sisters. He was a great fire who burned bright, and we lived in his light and warmth for so very long. We know that his flame lives on, in each of us. The days and years to come will not be the same without my dad – but they will be good days, filled with life and love, because of the example he lived for us.

Your prayers, for his soul and for our family, are sincerely appreciated.

My father is gone, and I miss him as only as an adoring daughter can. But in this loss, and in this sorry, I take comfort in this: John McCain, hero of the republic and to his little girl, wakes today to something more glorious than anything on earth. Today the warrior enters his true and eternal life, greeted by those who have gone before him, rising to meet the Author of All Things:

‘Their dream is ended: this is the morning’.”

Cindy McCain said in a tweet her husband “passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the place he loved.”

She reflected on their nearly four decades of marriage.

“I am so lucky to have lived this adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years.”

