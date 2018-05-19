WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump has been released from the hospital, according to the White House.

The first lady's office announced that she had returned home Saturday morning and "is resting comfortably and remains in high spirits."

Trump had been in the hospital since Monday when she underwent an embolization procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that "was successful and there were no complications."

The White House said the procedure was to treat a benign kidney condition. The first lady, 48, was expected to stay at the hospital through the rest of the week.

The White House has released few details about her treatment, But an embolization is a procedure that blocks blood flow to a problem area of the body.

"Our office has received thousands of calls and emails wishing Mrs. Trump well, and we thank everyone who has taken the time to reach out," the White House statement reads.

The president visited Trump multiple times this week, and on Wednesday she tweeted that she was "feeling great & look forward to getting back home."

