DETROIT – A Michigan man has been charged with supporting the Islamic State.

Ibraheem Musaibli, 28, of Dearborn was indicted on one count of providing and attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, the office of U.S. Attorney Matthew J. Schneider announced Tuesday.

Musaibli is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. EDT Wednesday at the federal courthouse in downtown Detroit.

The indictment alleges that from about April 2015 through last month, Musaibli supported Islamic State, in the form of personnel and services, knowing that the group is a terrorist organization that engages in terrorism.

“The National Security Division will not tolerate threats to our country from terrorist organizations like ISIS — not least of all those that come from our own citizens,” Assistant Attorney General John Demers said in a news release. “Musaibli’s alleged provision of material support to ISIS put the United States at risk and may have endangered the lives of countless innocent people.

Musaibli, a natural-born U.S. citizen, was detained overseas by Syrian Fforces and recently transferred into U.S. custody, officials said.

The New York Times reported last week that Musaibli was seized earlier this month as he tried to escape the Middle Euphrates River Valley in Syria, an area where the American-backed Syrian Democratic Forces has been trying to squash remaining pockets of Islamic State control.

The Times also reported that officials believe Musaibli traveled to Syria in 2015. It said he dropped out of high school as a teen and helped his dad run a perfume store before starting his own family and moving to Yemen.

