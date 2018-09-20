Moe's Southwestern Grill's queso blanco

Moe's Southwestern Grill

Chips and salsa are free at Moe's Southwest Grill daily, and on Thursday so is "liquid gold."

Sept. 20 is the fast-casual chain's ninth annual Free Queso Day and participating Moe's locations are giving away free six-ounce cups of the cheesy dip.

No purchase is necessary to score the freebie.

"Free Queso Day is our favorite day of the year because it gives us the opportunity to say thank you to all of our loyal fans and what better way to do so than with a free cup of our fan-favorite liquid gold," said Bruce Schroder, Moe’s president in a statement.

There's also a chance to win free queso for life. The prize valued at $5,000 means one free cup of queso per week for 24 years, according to the contest rules.

Enter through Thursday by downloading the Moe’s app, making a purchase at Moe's and checking in through the app by scanning the receipt or by visiting Moe’s Facebook page pinned post.

The winner will be announced on Friday.

Moe's also is preparing for an upcoming made-up holiday, National Taco Day, which is Oct. 4.

From Oct. 4-7, members of Moe's Rockin' Rewards loyalty program, will get a free taco when they purchase two. Download the Moe’s app at www.moes.com/rockin-rewards.

If your plans don’t involve queso, cancel them. Free Queso Day is Thursday, September 20! #FreeQuesoDay pic.twitter.com/ULi13V3UgD — Moe'sSouthwestGrill (@Moes_HQ) August 29, 2018

