A mom moves to a new area with her daughter. She says hello to other moms, trying to make friends. She asks them questions about theirs kids' mutual extracurricular activities and wonders how they're doing today.

But she's met with mumbles and annoyed facial expressions. As if she were such a nuisance.

This is the subject of a two-year-old story still making rounds online.

The 2016 column by Rachel Macy Stafford, "Am I Invisible? One mom's pain-relieving response to being excluded," on the community section of TODAY continues to hit a soft spot for many parents.

Screenshot community.today.com.

Why? Because it's so relatable. What mom, or person for that matter, hasn't faced rejection? Or felt awkward trying to make new friends? Or felt like they just needed someone to vent to, cry to, laugh or chat with?

In the end, Stafford talks about the individuals who made a positive impact on her and her child. She repeats several times:

"One person can do that."

On Facebook, parents shared the column, adding personal commentary on the power of mom friends, community, reaching out to others and being kind.

So All the Moms decided to chat with a handful of those parents across the country.

We asked:

What's the hardest part about making and maintaining mom friends?

Where do you find fellow parenting friends?

Is it even important to have friends who are parents?

We also asked them what (if any) additional important points they'd like to make and share with the broader parenting community.

