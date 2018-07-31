A glimpse of the Carr Fire, west of Redding, California, near the historic mining town of Lewiston. Firefighters have been setting back burns to consume vegetation under favorable conditions so that it doesn’t burn more intensely later.

Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY Network

REDDING, Calif. – Cliff Allen knows all too well the challenges 10,000 firefighters are facing Tuesday as they combat more than a dozen fires raging across California.

Firefighters battling intense heat, strong winds and even "firenadoes" reported promising headway on the largest blaze, a deadly inferno that has scorched more than 160 square miles in and around this Northern California town.

But more than 25,000 people remain evacuated from their homes. The so-called Carr Fire, which has resulted in six deaths, has become the ninth-most destructive fire in state history, and it was only 23% contained.

Two other wildfires are threatening 10,000 homes to the north. And parts of Yosemite National Park remain closed as firefighters battle a blaze there.

Allen, who now serves as president of Sacramento-based Cal Fire Local 2881, battled fires like those for 30 years.

"You are talking about 16-hour, maybe 24-hour shifts in areas where the temperature is more than 100 degrees without fire," he said. "Add to that the radiant heat from the fire. It's all about smoke and sweat and grit."

Firefighters keep an "out-of-county bag" handy for when the call comes to fight a major blaze, he said. It's at least 10 days of clothes, snacks and other essentials, Allen said. On the fire line, they wear lightweight, flame-resistant "nomex" gear and carry packs with collapsible emergency fire shelters and plenty of water or sports drinks for when they are away from their truck.

"The intense heat adds to the fatigue factor, and nothing is more important than hydration," Allen says. "That and adrenaline can take you a long way."

The Carr Fire has destroyed more than 800 homes. It was still growing late Monday, but the pace had slowed. And the growth of the fire was moving away from the town of 92,000 people.

"As you know, this is a monster of a fire we're dealing with," incident commander Bret Gouvea told worried residents gathered Monday at the Redding Civic Auditorium. "We're going to see this through to the end."

The fires in Mendicino and Lake Counties, grouped as one fire by state officials, had burned more than 36 square miles late Monday and were only 5 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. Seven homes were destroyed and thousands of people have been warned to evacuate.

"The fire continues to burn aggressively when in alignment with wind, fuel and topography," Cal Fire said in a statement. "Weather conditions will continue to challenge firefighters as hot, dry and windy conditions persist."

Near Yosemite, the Ferguson Fire had burned 90 square miles and was 30 percent contained. The fire was blamed for two deaths and seven injuries. There was some good news: Yosemite National Park planned to reopen Yosemite Valley to all visitors late Friday.

Bacon reported from McLean, Va. Chapman reports for the Redding (Calif.) Record Searchlight.

