Montel Williams is revealing why he was hospitalized earlier this year.

The TV personality, 62, suffered a cerebellar hemorrhagic stroke in late May, which landed him in the hospital for 21 days, according to People and The Blast.

According to the National Stroke Association, hemorrhagic strokes are rare, making up only 15 percent of stroke cases, but are often deadly, causing about 40 percent of all stroke deaths.

“I’m very lucky,” Williams told People. “When it happened, I didn’t realize the veracity of what this was. When you start thinking about it those statistics? That’s harsh reality... I’m so blessed to be alive and I’m not taking it for granted.”

Williams says the stroke occurred while he was working out by himself in the gym of his New York City hotel.

Though his routine was no different than usual, while he performed a weighted squat, he heard a loud noise – his weakened blood vessel had burst.

“I knew there was nobody there and so I looked to my left,” he said. “And as my eyes came back around, the whole room started to kaleidoscope and I got hit with the wave of tired. I threw the weight down and said to myself, ‘You just had a stroke.'"

Williams then managed to make his way up to his room on the 14th floor, where he told his wife to call 911.

.@Montel_Williams opens up to @RobinRoberts about surviving a rare stroke: "It's a warning that I want to send out." pic.twitter.com/ECg5kkJmcA — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 11, 2018

During an interview on "Good Morning America" Thursday, Williams discussed the lengthy process it took for him to recover after the stroke left him barely able to move or talk.

"(My physical therapist) pushed me every single day for six weeks, knowing what I put in is what I'm going to get out," he said. "I could be now left with a whole bunch of residual symptoms that had I not worked myself like I did, I would not have overcome."

