Fewer Americans are moving around the country, but those who do tend to be younger.
Those moving to metropolitan areas tend to fall into two main buckets, according to Bloomberg: people who move for a location first, and those who move for a job first. Those moving for a job usually apply for jobs in multiple cities, then pick the city based on the offers they got. They prioritize work, and are open to several city options — as long as the work is plentiful.
Moving usually isn't cheap, and moving to a big city where the cost of living will trend higher can be intimidating. So, we've ranked Monster's mid-year jobs report highlighting the top 10 hiring cities by cost of living. Monster's list showcases which cities on its platform have the most job listings available; to give you an understanding of what it would actually be like to live there, we pulled figures from the Economic Policy Institute's Family Budget Calculator.
EPI's calculator measures the income a family needs "in order to attain a modest yet adequate standard of living." They calculate the cost of transportation, housing, food, "other necessities" (which include apparel, personal care, household supplies), and more. We pulled the numbers for a single person with no children — but you can fiddle with it to see what that might be for a two-family household, one parent and one child, and so on.
Curious what your big-city move might amount to in places where the jobs are? Scroll through.
1. Dallas Metro Area
#4 on Monster's Top Cities To Find A Job
- Housing: $730
- Food: $250
- Transportation: $770
- Healthcare: $321
- Other Necessities: $396
- Taxes: $414
Monthly total: $2,880
Annual total: $34,563
2. Houston
#10 on Monster's Top Cities To Find A Job
- Housing: $772
- Food: $248
- Transportation: $782
- Healthcare: $308
- Other Necessities: $412
- Taxes: $427
Monthly total: $2,949
Annual total: $35,391
Note: Figures for Houston/The Woodlands/Sugar Land metro area
3. Philadelphia
#7 on Monster's Top Cities To Find A Job
- Housing: $824
- Food: $277
- Transportation: $746
- Healthcare: $363
- Other Necessities: $444
- Taxes: $537
Monthly total: $3,191
Annual total: $38,291
Note: Figures for Philadelphia/Camden/Wilmington metro area
4. Chicago Metro Area
#5 on Monster's Top Cities To Find A Job
- Housing: $879
- Food: $256
- Transportation: $720
- Healthcare: $344
- Other Necessities: $458
- Taxes: $560
Monthly total: $3,217
Annual total: $38,605
5. Atlanta
#8 on Monster's Top Cities To Find A Job
- Housing: $873
- Food: $267
- Transportation: $817
- Healthcare: $333
- Other Necessities: $460
- Taxes: $621
Monthly total: $3,371
Annual total: $40,457
Note: Figures for Atlanta/Sandy Springs/Roswell metro area
6. Los Angeles
#2 on Monster's Top Cities To Find A Job
- Housing: $1,067
- Food: $287
- Transportation: $793
- Healthcare: $262
- Other Necessities: $546
- Taxes: $613
Monthly total: $3,569
Annual total: $42,825
Note: Figures for Los Angeles/Long Beach/Glendale metro area
7. Boston
#6 on Monster's Top Cities To Find A Job
- Housing: $1,253
- Food: $304
- Transportation: $734
- Healthcare: $267
- Other Necessities: $628
- Taxes: $723
Monthly total: $3,908
Annual total: $46,902
Note: Figures for Boston/Cambridge/Quincy metro area
8. Washington, D.C. Metro Area
#3 on Monster's Top Cities To Find A Job
- Housing: $1,420
- Food: $297
- Transportation: $725
- Healthcare: $302
- Other Necessities: $693
- Taxes: $833
Monthly total: $4,270
Annual total: $51,245
9. New York City Metro Area
#1 on Monster's Top Cities To Find A Job
- Housing:$1,514
- Food: $314
- Transportation: $435
- Healthcare: $425
- Other Necessities: $738
- Taxes: $851
Monthly total: $4,277
Annual total: $51,323
10. San Francisco Metro Area
#9 on Monster's Top Cities To Find A Job
- Housing: $2,014
- Food: $346
- Transportation: $786
- Healthcare: $381
- Other Necessities: $952
- Taxes: $1,277
Monthly total: $5,756
Annual total: $69,072
Refinery29.com is a USA TODAY content partner offering personal finance news and commentary. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.
