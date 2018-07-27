WASHINGTON – Former Trump campaign deputy Rick Gates headlines a list of 35 potential witnesses for the government who could be called in the upcoming criminal trial of Paul Manafort.

Manafort, named in a barrage bank fraud and tax evasion charges, directed President Donald Trump's campaign during the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Gates was initially indicted along with Manafort before striking a deal with prosecutors earlier this year in which he agreed to cooperate with investigators.

As part of the agreement, Gates pleaded guilty to conspiring with Manafort to hide millions of dollars in fees from their consulting work for former Ukranian president Viktor Yanukovych whose regime was closely allied with Russia.

Gates also acknowledged lying to FBI agents.

His appearance as a witness has been anticipated since breaking with Manafort in February when he began cooperating with prosecutors.

Also included on the government witness list is Tad Devine, a former strategist for Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign.

Devine, who once worked with Manafort as a media consultant in the Ukraine, is not accused of any wrongdoing.

More: Judge delays ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's criminal trial until July 31

More: Mueller seeks immunity, secrecy for up to 5 witnesses in Paul Manafort trial

More: Ex-Trump aide Paul Manafort arrives at Alexandria lockup; placed in protective custody

A look at Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign manager
01 / 14
Paul Manafort makes his way through television cameras as he walks from Federal District Court in Washington, on Oct. 30, 2017. Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, and Manafort's business associate Rick Gates have pleaded not guilty to felony charges of conspiracy against the United States and other counts.
02 / 14
Paul Manafort leaves U.S. District Court after pleading not guilty following his indictment on federal charges on Oct. 30, 2017 in Washington.
03 / 14
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort leaves federal court, Oct. 30, 2017 in Washington.
04 / 14
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, left, leaves his home in Alexandria, Va., on Oct. 30, 2017. A federal grand jury has charged Manafort and his business and campaign associate Rick Gates with 12 counts — including conspiracy, money laundering, failing to register as foreign agents, and making false statements.
05 / 14
Manafort takes in game four of the Major League Baseball American League Championship Series playoffs between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium in New York on Oct. 17, 2017.
06 / 14
Manafort stands between Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump during a walkthrough at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on July 21, 2016.
07 / 14
Manafort talks to reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland as Rick Gates listens at back left on July 17, 2016.
08 / 14
Manafort is interviewed on the floor of the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena on July 17, 2016, in Cleveland.
09 / 14
Manafort speaks on the phone while touring the floor of the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena as final preparations continued on July 17, 2016, in Cleveland.
10 / 14
Manafort checks the podium before Trump's event at Trump SoHo Hotel on June 22, 2016, in New York City.
11 / 14
Manafort leaves the Four Seasons Hotel after a meeting with Trump and Republican donors on June 9, 2016, in New York City.
12 / 14
Manafort checks the teleprompters before Trump's speech at the Mayflower Hotel on April 27, 2016, in Washington.
13 / 14
Manafort speaks with Ben Carson as they arrive for a Trump for President reception with guests during the Republican National Committee spring meeting at the Diplomat Resort on April 21, 2016, in Hollywood, Fla.
14 / 14
Manafort appears on "Meet the Press" in Washington on April 10, 2016.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com