Authorities report "multiple victims" at a shooting Thursday at a business park area near Aberdeen, Maryland, about 55 miles northeast of Baltimore.

The Harford County sheriff's office says on Twitter that the situation is "still fluid."

Local media report police using K-9 teams in an apparent effort to locate the shooter.

A witness tells WBAL that the shooting appears to have taken place at or near a drugstore distribution center.

The FBI Baltimore office and special agents from the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were also assisting in the investigation, The Baltimore Sun reports.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted that his office was closely monitoring the "horrific shooting" in Aberdeen.



We can confirm there was a shooting in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. Multiple victims. The situation is still fluid. Please avoid the area. Media staging area still TBD. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

