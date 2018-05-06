A picture taken on June 2 shows a skeleton of an undeterminate carnivorous dinosaur on display at the first floor of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

A 30-foot-long dinosaur skeleton sold for more than $2.3 million at an auction at the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Monday.

The unidentified 150 million-year-old skeleton, which was discovered at Morrison Formation site in Wyoming in 2013, could belong to an unknown species. What's known about the skeleton, which is 70% intact, is only that it belonged to a carnivorous dinosaur that lived during the late Jurassic period, Eric Mickeler, who works for the Aguttes auction, told Agence France-Presse.

It was legally sold to a buyer who wishes to remain anonymous.

“The buyer is French and he told me before the sale ... ‘if I get it, I would present it to the public’ and this is amazing,” auctioneer Claude Aguttes told Reuters.

