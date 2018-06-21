"Near-Earth objects" are hurtling toward Earth and NASA has a plan to make sure they don't land in your lawn.

No, we're not talking UFOs. Near-Earth objects are comets (cosmic snowballs of frozen gases, rock and dust the size of a small town) and asteroids (basically, space rocks smaller than planets) that pass within 28 miles of Earth’s orbit.

Wednesday, NASA and the White House unveiled a "preparedness strategy and action plan" outlining five ways government agencies must keep them away: enhance detection and tracking, improve modeling and prediction, develop technologies for deflection, increase international cooperation, and strengthen impact emergency procedures. These changes involve a host of government agencies, including the Department of Defense and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and are meant to happen over the next 10 years, according to the document.

The plan offers short and long-term goals but doesn't offer specifics on how the goals will be achieved. Also, no additional funding was set aside for the plan; officials said the measures can be implemented using existing resources.

Asteroid pieces — more than 100 tons — bombard the Earth daily, a past NASA report notes, but most disintegrate before hitting the surface of our planet.

"NASA and partners have identified 95 percent of asteroids large enough to cause global catastrophe and none will pose a threat in this century," Aaron Miles, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said, Fox News reports.

While it's rare for an asteroid to cause serious damage, it has happened. In 2013, a house-sized meteor (a part of an asteroid) injured more than 1,600 people in Chelyabinsk, Russia.

In 2016, NASA established a Planetary Defense Coordination Office to identify these objects and address possible hazards.

