A McDonald's restaurant

McDonald's

As if we needed a day to celebrate the convenience of the restaurant drive-thru.

Tuesday is National Drive-Thru Day and in honor of the made-up holiday, we've rounded up savings and freebies at fast-food chains nationwide.

The best part?

You don't have to partake of all of them this week, and using the drive-thru is optional.

July 24 also is National Tequila Day, National Cousins Day, National Amelia Earhart Day and National Thermal Engineer Day.

The deals

Most of these specials are ongoing offers and require signing up for email clubs or downloading and using smartphone apps. Participation varies by location.

A&W: Get a free A&W Root Beer Float for your birthday and monthly deals when you join the Mug Club at www.awrestaurants.com.

Arby's: Sign up for email coupons including a birthday freebie at www.arbys.com/get-deals.

Bojangles': The chain announced a new, free printable calendar that includes coupons. Sign up for the 2019 Bojangles’ Barnyard Calendar at www.bojangles.com/calendar.

Boston Market: Join the VIP club for a coupon for $3 off a $10 purchase and other offers at www.bostonmarket.com.

Brueggers Bagels: Sign up for the chain's Inner Circle https://shared.brueggers.com/join

Burger King: Find coupons on the restaurant's smartphone app, which can be downloaded at www.bk.com/app.

Carl’s Jr.: Get a coupon for a free small fries and beverage with the purchase of any Six Dollar Burger for signing up for emails at www.carlsjr.com/email_signup.

Checkers: Get a coupon for a free large fry with any purchase when you sign up for emails at www.checkers.com/deals.

Chick-fil-A: Earn freebies by using the chicken chain's Chick-fil-A One smartphone app. Download and learn more at www.one.chick-fil-a.com.

Church's Chicken: Find coupons at www.churchs.com/coupons and sign up for email offers at www.churchschicken.com.

Culver's: Sign up for the chain's eClub for "delicious perks" at www.culvers.com.

Dairy Queen: For a limited time, download the Dairy Queen app and register for an account and get a free small Blizzard treat at participating locations. Limit one offer per person per visit. Not valid in Texas. There also are weekly exclusives through the app.

Del Taco: Get two free grilled chicken tacos for joining the chain's Raving Fan eClub at www.deltaco.com/ravingfan. Plus get other offers including a birthday freebie.

Dunkin' Donuts: Earn free drinks with the DD Perks rewards program, plus a birthday freebie. Sign up at www.ddperks.com.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Join the chain's Shmear Society for offers and a birthday freebie at www.einsteinbros.com.

El Pollo Loco: Get a free Original Pollo Bowl when you download the chain's app and join LOCO Rewards program at www.elpolloloco.com/loyalty.

Hardee's: Get a coupon for a free small fries and beverage with the purchase of any "One-third pound Thickburger" for joining the chain's email list.

Jack in the Box: Unlock special offers when you enter your email or cell phone at www.jackinthebox.com/offers.

KFC: Join the Colonel's Club for email offers at www.kfc.com/colonels-club.

Krispy Kreme: Earn rewards with the doughnut chain's app, which can be downloaded at www.krispykreme.com.

Long John Silver's: The chain's website says the coupon club is starting soon and for now deals will be posted at www.ljsilvers.com/fish-bowl.

McDonald’s: The fast-food chain’s app has ongoing coupons including. Download the app at www.mcdonalds.com.

PDQ: Join the chain's Fan Club for coupons and a birthday freebie at www.eatpdq.com.

Panera Bread: Earn rewards for your purchases and get a birthday freebie with the MyPanera loyalty program. Sign up at www.panerabread.com.

Pollo Tropical: Sign up for email and text offers at www.pollotropical.com/rewards.

Popeyes: Find coupons at www.popeyes.com/coupons.

Quiznos: Get a free 4-inch sub with purchase when you download the chain's Toasty Points loyalty app at www.quiznos.com/toastypoints.

Raising Cane’s: Visit a participating location and ask for a Caniac Club card and register for a free box combo and other deals.

Rally's: Get a coupon for a free large fry with any purchase when you sign up for emails at www.rallys.com/deals.

Shake Shack: Sign up for exclusive offers at www.shakeshack.com.

Sonic Drive-In: Find deals at www.sonicdrivein.com/deals and download the Sonic app for a free slush or drink at www.sonicdrivein.com/app.

Starbucks: Earn free drinks with the Starbucks Rewards program and get perks including free in-store refills and a birthday freebie. Learn more and register at www.starbucks.com.

Steak 'n Shake: Find savings, learn more about half-price happy hour and join the rewards program at www.steaknshake.com.

Subway: Earn free subs and get other offers with the Subway MyWay Rewards program. Download the app at www.subway.com.

Taco Bell: Sign up for offers at www.tacobell.com/register, plus from save on drinks and freezes during Taco Bell's Happier Hour from 2 to 5 p.m.

Taco Cabana: Get a free taco plate for signing up at www.tacocabana.com/loyalty.

Taco John's: Sign up for emails or texts at www.tacojohns.com, plus earn rewards with the chain's smartphone app.

Wendy’s: For a limited time, get free chicken fingers and other coupons for downloading the smartphone app at www.wendys.com.

Whataburger: Earn free food with the smartphone app, which can be downloaded at whataburger.com.

White Castle: Find specials at www.whitecastle.com/promotions.

Wienerschnitzel: Find coupons and sign up for the Wiener Lovers’ Club at at www.wienerschnitzel.com/specials.

Zaxby's: Sign up for email, text and snail mail Zax Clubs at www.zaxbys.com/zax-club.

Best drive-thru brands

According to Ranker.com, a crowdsourcing rankings website, these are the top 10 best drive-thru restaurants based on votes.

Chick-fil-A Wendy’s In-N-Out Burgers Taco Bell Dairy Queen Sonic Drive-In Starbucks Arby’s KFC Burger King

Coming up

Auntie Anne's: Thursday is National Aunt and Uncle's Day, but for the pretzel chain it's Auntie Day. Now through July 30, get a free handmade classic pretzel with purchase of a classic pretzel and a coupon posted at www.auntieannes.com/auntie-day.

Smashburger: July 26 also is National Coffee Milkshake Day and Smashbuger is offering 50 percent off any Chameleon Cold-Brew Coffee Shake.

Aunt and Uncle’s Day is officially on 7/26 (but we think every day is #AuntieDay!). So, grab your auntie and come in for BOGO pretzels 7/23 - 7/30. Tap the link for your secret coupon. — Auntie Anne's (@AuntieAnnes) July 23, 2018

Krispy Kreme: To celebrate the chain's 81st birthday Friday, buy one dozen doughnuts, get one dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for $1. Plus, Friday through Aug. 2, there will be a limited Glazed "Confetti" Doughnut featuring vanilla birthday cake with sprinkles.

We’re celebrating our birthday Friday, July 27, but WE have a gift for YOU! According to @SHAQ, 12 + 1 = 24. Get an Original Glazed Dozen for $1 when you buy any dozen at regular price at participating shops. #KrispyKremeBirthday #ShaqMath pic.twitter.com/EN1kMuCULn — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 23, 2018

