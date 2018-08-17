On The Border created National Fajita Day in 2016.

On The Border

This Saturday is sizzling.

Aug. 18 is National Fajita Day and some restaurants are celebrating with specials.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, which has more than 156 restaurants in 32 states, created the made-up holiday for the Tex-Mex dish in 2016 along with the website www.nationalfajitaday.com.

Because it's still considered a newer "holiday," there are not as many deals as other food days, but many local restaurants and smaller chains are throwing fiestas. The easiest way to find these specials is to check restaurant social media accounts.

Want to stay home? Check out a few recipes from Arizona-based Macayo's Mexican Restaurants, which recently released the Macayo Recipe Box, filled with 70 recipes to mark the restaurant’s 70 years.

While the boxes sold out online quickly, they could be restocked, the restaurant posted on its website. The Arizona Republic has five of the recipes at www.azcentral.com.

More: Chipotle lures students, parents with buy-one, get-one deal Saturday

More: Sweet Slurpee savings! 7-Eleven offers Slurpee deal through Aug. 19

More: Taco Bell puts some bite into new Rattlesnake Fries

Here are some of the bigger deals:

Chili’s: For a limited time, the chain has a three for $10 deal with a non-alcoholic drink, appetizer and select entrees. But only on Saturday to celebrate Fajita Day, chicken fajitas are included as one of the select entrees.

Fajita Pete's: For every pound of any fajita variety ordered Saturday, get a free half-pound of chicken fajitas at the Texas-based chain. This offer is good for dine-in, takeout and delivery orders up to three pounds. Limit one per customer.

La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant: The Georgia chain is bringing back its Fajitas for Two for Saturday.

On The Border: The chain started its made-up holiday early and through Saturday, participating locations have a “Fajita Fiesta for Two” for $19.99. Choose any Classic Fajita option as a two-person-sized order, including chicken, steak, shrimp carnitas, Portobello and veggie. With a $200 minimum catering order of lunch combo fajitas, save 20 percent with promo code FAJITADAY18.

Tumbleweed Tex Mex Grill: Get $2 off fajitas Saturday when you share a Facebook post. The chain has locations in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana.

More deals

Fajitas aren't the only deal you can find The following are available at participating locations. To be on the safe side, check with your closest location before heading out.

7-Eleven: Slurpees are buy-one-get-one free through Sunday.

Applebee’s: This month’s featured drink is the Strawberry DOLLARITA. Get a 10-ounce strawberry margarita for $1 at participating locations.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Through Sept. 2, the chain has a coupon for $10 off a $40 food purchase, which can be used when dining in, takeout and delivery orders. For online orders, use promo code 10OFF40.

Our #NeighborhoodDrink is here and the feature flavor is berry delicious. pic.twitter.com/2ofwyj5JHb — Applebee's (@Applebees) August 2, 2018

Bojangles': For a limited time, get a 32-ounce cup of the fast-food chain's iced tea for $1 at participating locations.

Cumberland Farms: Through Labor Day, get a Hyperfreeze frozen drink for 69 cents.

Dairy Queen: For a limited time, download the Dairy Queen app and register for an account and get a free small Blizzard treat at participating locations. Limit one offer per person per visit. There also be weekly exclusives through the app.

We’re feeling peachy keen for the month of August. Who’s blushing over the Grand Peach $5 margarita? #MOTM pic.twitter.com/COiZPPvm83 — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) August 15, 2018

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Through Sept. 2, get $3 Pulled Pork Classic Sandwiches and $6 Westerners with a coupon posted at www.dickeys.com.

Dos Toros: If you’re in New York City or Chicago, download the chain’s new “Burrito Time” app. Once a day at a random time the app sends out a push notification that it’s “Burrito Time” and the first 10 who open the app get a free burrito.

Macaroni Grill: Through Sunday, get 25 percent off food purchases $10 or more with a coupon posted at www.macaronigrill.com/25off. This offer is good for dine-in and takeout and for online orders use promo code TAKE25.

Olive Garden: The chain’s popular “Buy One, Take One” promotion is available through Sept. 23. When you order select entrees, take a second one home for free.

Solve the what's for dinner probem two nights in a row. Buy One Take One is back! pic.twitter.com/NH4T9nmWVr — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) July 23, 2018

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Through Sunday, participating locations are giving away a free Belly Bites kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Rubio's Coastal Grill: Through Sept. 30, get a buy-one-get-one free meal on select entrees with a coupon posted at www.rubios.com. Dine-in only.

Zoёs Kitchen: Through Aug. 31, spend $15 in-store or online and get a free Snack Box with promo code ZKBACKTOSCHOOL.

More deals: Signing up for email clubs and loyalty programs is a way to score more freebies. Check out this roundup with signup links for dozens of fast-food chain programs.

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com. Sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/newsletters.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com