Right out the gates is "Black Panther," streaming Sept. 4.

Wakanda Forever, amirite?

Later in the month is "A Wrinkle in Time," the adaptation of the 1962 Madeleine L’Engle novel. Look for it to hit your queue Sept. 25.

Beware parents, we've worked in one rated R movie to this month's list: "The Breakfast Club." John Hughes' 1985 high school flick may make for good conversation with older kids about how teens have changed since way back then.

Or you may want to forget about them. Ohhhh, such a bad joke. But know that it's there and that we've included why it receives an R rating.

And, for after the kids are asleep, here's the full list of what's coming to Netflix in September.

Sept. 1

10,000 B.C.

A mammoth hunter sets out on a heroic trek to free the woman he loves and other people who have been enslaved during prehistoric times. Rated: PG-13 for violence.

Another Cinderella Story

Selena Gomez stars in this reimagined Cinderella story as a dancer who is hunted by a prince of sorts after seeing her at a mascarade ball. Rated: PG.

August Rush

A gifted musical orphan devises a plan to use his talents to find his parents. Rated: PG.

Bruce Almighty

The TV career of Bruce Nolan (Jim Carrey) is stalled and when he is imbued with the power of God he learns it doesn't fix everything like he believed it would. Rated: PG-13 for profanity, sexual humor and content.

Groundhog Day

A Punxsutawney weatherman (Bill Murray) is forced to live the same day of his life over and over. Rated: PG.

King Kong

Jack Black, Adrien Brody and Naomi Watts star in this Peter Jackson movie in which a film crew travels to Skull Island and encounter Kong, who falls for their leading lady. Rated: PG-13 for violence and intense peril.

Nacho Libre

Jack Black stars as a cook in a Mexican monastery who moonlights as wrestler to help feed the kids in the orphanage where he grew up. Rated: PG.

Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) and M.J. (Kirsten Dunst) are back on track and things are great until Sandman and Venom try to destroy him and those he loves. Rated: PG-13 for superhero violence.

Summer Catch

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jessica Biel star in this Cape Cod coming-of-age romance about a poor boy with major league dreams. Rated: PG-13 for sexual content, language and drinking.

Sydney White

Amanda Bynes plays a college freshman who must join seven outcasts and take over student government after a failed attempt to join her mother's sorority in this modern retelling of "Snow White." Rated: PG-13 for sexual humor and language.

The Ant Bully

Ants shrink the boy who has been destroying their colony to do hard labor for them in this animated tale featuring the voices of Julia Roberts, Paul Giamatti and Nicolas Cage. Rated: PG.

The Breakfast Club

Five very different high school students are forced into Saturday detention, only discovering at the end they have more in common than they thought. Starring Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Anthony Michael Hall and Ally Sheedy. Rated: R for profanity and drug use.

Sept. 2

Lilo & Stitch

A lonely Hawaiian girl named Lilo adopts a crash-landed alien "dog" named Stitch. She helps him learn the ability to care for someone else. Rated: PG.

The Emperor's New Groove

Emperor Kuzco (David Spade) is turned into a llama by an adviser and his only friend is a peasant named Pacha (John Goodman) because he's so self-absorbed. Rated: G.

Sept. 4

Marvel Studios' Black Panther

After the death of his father, T'Challa battles for his role as rightful king of Wakanda. Rated: PG-13 for superhero violence.

Sept. 7

Next Gen (Netflix film)

A lonely girl's friendship with a super secret robot turns her life into a thrilling adventure as they take on a scheming madman, evil bots and bullies. For ages 8-10.

Sierra Burgess Is A Loser (Neflix film)

Shannon Purser, Barb on "Stranger Things", stars in the new Netflix film, "Sierra Burgess is a Loser."

Netflix

Shannon Purser, Barb from "Stranger Things," stars as Sierra, a smart high school girl who teams up with a popular girl to win over her crush. Rated: PG-13 for sexual references, language and teen partying.

Sept. 14

Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs (Netflix Original)

"Super Monsters Monster Party" features a dance-party collection of music for the toddler set.

Netflix

Sing along and move to this collection of music videos with monster friends Katya, Lobo, Zoe, Drac, Cleo and Frankie. For ages 0 to toddlers.

The Dragon Prince (Netflix original)

"The Dragon Prince" is a Netflix original available for family streaming on Sept. 14.

Netflix

An elven assassin prince forms an unlikely bond with two human princes sent to kill him in order to bring peace to their warring lands. For ages 11-12.

Sept. 21

Hilda (Netflix original)

The new Netflix Original follows Hilda as she travels through a land of elves and giants.

Netflix

Hilda must travel through a wilderness of elves and giants before arriving in Trolberg, a bustling city where she will find new friends and mysterious creatures. For ages 5-7.

Sept. 25

A Wrinkle in Time

Three mysterious travelers help Meg, her brother and friends search for her missing father. Starring Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Storm Reid and Chris Pine. Rated: PG

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) and blacksmith Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) join forces to save the governor's daughter (Keira Knightley), who also happens to possess a coin connected to a curse on Sparrow's former undead allies. Rated: PG-13 for action/adventure violence.

Last call for...

Leaving Sept. 1

13 Going on 30

A Royal Night Out

Batman Begins

