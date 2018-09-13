WASHINGTON – Prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller filed a new, more limited set of charges Friday against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, suggesting they had reached a deal in which he would plead guilty to some charges.

A deal would enable Manafort, who was convicted of tax and bank fraud charges by a federal court jury in Virginia, to avoid a second trial.

The new filing accuses Manafort of conspiring against the United States when he worked as an unregistered agent of a pro-Russian political faction in Ukraine, and of conspiring to obstruct justice by seeking to persuade two people who had helped with that work to offer inaccurate accounts to federal investigators.

A "criminal information" filing of this type is typically seen when prosecutors expect a defendant to plead guilty.

Manafort's second trial is scheduled to begin later this month in the District of Columbia on seven counts alleging money laundering, failure to register as a foreign agent and obstruction of justice.

It is not clear if the agreement will include a requirement to cooperate in the ongoing inquiry into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

