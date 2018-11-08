Cruise ship tours: Regent Seven Seas Cruises' Seven Seas Explorer
Billed as the most luxurious cruise ship ever, the 750-passenger Seven Seas Explorer will be christened on July 13, 2016 by Princess Charlene of Monaco.
regent
regent
Just behind the main pool is the Pool Grill, which serves grilled-to-order burgers, seafood, sandwiches and fresh salads.
The Pool Grill has seating for up to 158 passengers at a time and is open for lunch.
The coverage lounge area on Deck 11.
regent
A focal point of Explorer's interior is the two-deck-high Atrium, which features elegant twin staircases.
Among the opulent touches on Seven Seas Explorer are intricate, inlaid marble floors such as this one at the base of the Atrium on Deck 4.
A stylish hallway connects the Atrium on Deck 4 to Compass Rose, the ship's main restaurant.
Compass Rose offers European-inspired Continental dishes in an elegant setting.
Among upscale touches in Compass Rose, chargers and bread plates are by Versace.
Elaborate glasswork serves as a focal point in Compass Rose.
A closeup of the glasswork above the central tables of Compass Rose.
A sunburst-shaped chandelier in Compass Rose.
One deck up from the Explorer Lounge is Meridian Lounge, a bigger space that also offers live music.
Meridian Lounge boasts an expansion bar.
Meridian Lounge also has one of the largest dance floor on Explorer and a stage for live musical performances.
A wide range of drinks are available at Meridian Lounge.
Just across from the Meridian Lounge on Deck 5 is The Cafe, the Explorer's coffee bar.
Seating areas with comfortable chairs are at the center of The Cafe's design.
The Cafe has a self-service snack area offering pastries, gourmet sandwiches and homemade cookies throughout the day.
In addition to barista-made coffee, The Cafe has a self-serve coffee machine tucked into a corner.
Another new-for-Regent restaurant concept on Explorer is Chartreuse, which serves classic French fare with a modern twist.
Chartreuse serves a range of soups, salads, seafood, meat dishes and pasta -- all with a French flair.
A small bar area at the entrance of Chartreuse is a cozy spot for pre-dinner drinks.
With a capacity for 108 people, Charteuse features a mix of traditional tabletops and cozy banquet seating.
Tables for two line one of the walls of Chartreuse.
Regent's signature steakhouse, Prime 7, can be found on Deck 10 of Explorer.
Reservations are required for Prime 7, which has a capacity for 108 people
Prime 7 offers a range of prime cut steaks and seafood.
A small bar at the entrance to Prime 7 offers drinks before dinner.
A hallmark of Seven Seas Explorer is its extensive art collection, which was hand-picked by Frank Del Rio, the CEO of Regent's parent company. Here, a Marc Chagall print that hangs in the bar at the Prime 7 steakhouse.
Explorer is home to several new restaurant concepts for Regent, including Chartreuse, which serves classic French fare.
Reservations are required for Pacific Rim, which seats 86 people.
Chopsticks are de rigueur in Pacific Rim.
Pacific Rim has a wide variety of table sizes.
The entrance to Pacific Rim features a massive prayer wheel that weighs more than 5,000 pounds and cost $500,000 to install.
Also on Deck 4 of Explorer, just off the Atrium, is the ship's small casino.
The Casino has more than a dozen slot machines as well as six table games.
A corner of slot machines in the Explorer's casino.
Located just off the Atrium on Deck 4, the Explorer Lounge is cozy space for a pre-dinner cocktail or nightcap.
The cozy bar at the Explorer Lounge opens in the evening.
A comfortable nook at the Explorer Lounge, which offers live music nightly.
The stage in the Explorer Lounge.
Located at the top of the ship on Deck 11, the Observation Lounge offers panoramic views of the sea.
Floor-to-ceiling windows line the front of the Observation Lounge, offering lounge-goers stunning views over the bow of the ship.
The Observation Lounge offers several cozy seating nooks with views of the sea.
A neon-infused corridor on Deck 11 leads to the Observation Lounge.
Located on Deck 11, La Veranda is Explorer's casual buffet eatery.
La Veranda has a spacious buffet area where dishes are in some cases cooked-to-order.
During breakfast, La Veranda serves made-to-order omelettes, cereals, fruit, pastries and more.
Home-made pastries on display for breakfast at La Veranda.
La Veranda offers outdoor seating overlooking the back of the ship.
A hand-washing station at the entrance to La Veranda.
Explorer offers a well-stocked library that also serves as a comfortable retreat. Located on Deck 11, it's called, simply enough, The Library.
A faux fireplace surrounded by large leather chairs is among the charms of The Library.
Also on Deck 11 of Explorer is the Connoisseur Club, a smokers lounge that is open 24 hours a day.
The Connoisseur Club features fine cigars and spirits such as Scotch whisky and Cognac.
Canyon Ranch SpaClub
Explorer is home to an upscale spa operated by spa company Canyon Ranch.
Located at the back of Deck 5, the Canyon Ranch SpaClub is open to passengers ages 18 and up.
A hallway in the Canyon Ranch SpaClub leads to treatment rooms.
The Canyon Ranch SpaClub on Explorer has eight treatment rooms. Treatments range in price from $175 to $601.
Two of the treatment rooms at the Canyon Ranch SpaClub are configured for facial treatments.
The Canyon Ranch SpaClub on Explorer also has a couples treatment room.
The couples treatment room has a spa tub that is used with some treatments.
Four heated chaises are located in a relaxation room at the Canyon Ranch SpaClub.
The Canyon Ranch SpaClub facilities include changing areas and locker rooms for both men and women.
A therapeutic shower area in the men's side of the Canyon Ranch SpaClub.
Both the men's and women's sides of the Canyon Ranch SpaClub have a Cold Room.
In an unusual twist for a cruise ship spa, the Canyon Ranch Spaclub features saunas that use infrared light instead of traditional heat.
The Canyon Ranch SpaClub has a salon area offering hair stylish and nail treatments.
Chairs for pedicures are located in the Canyon Ranch SpaClub salon.
A desk set up for nail treatments in the Canyon Ranch SpaClub salon.
Just above the Canyon Ranch SpaClub, on Deck 6, is Explorer's Fitness Center.
The Fitness Center is home to 43 machines, including spinning bicycles.
Explorer is home to the first cooking classroom on a Regent ship. Dubbed the Culinary Arts Center, it features 18 cooking stations. Classes taught by trained chefs cost $89 per person.
Deck 4 is home to a boutique area that offers high-end clothing, jewelry and handbags.
One of several boutique spaces on Deck 4 is devoted to clothing.
Handbags line the wall of one of the boutiques on Deck 4.
A reception area is located on Deck 4 near the main entrance to the vessel.
Next to the reception desk is a Destination Services desk where passengers can arrange shore excursions.
The reception desk is along one side of a large entryspace to the ship that also features comfortable seating.
A small lounge area is located across from the Reception area on Deck 4.
The Atrium as seen from Deck 5 looking down on the central staircases.
The Sports Court area at the front of the ship on Deck 12 offers a bocce court, among other amusements.
Seating for two lines Deck 12 overlooking the main pool.
The long, rectangular pool atop Seven Seas Explorer features Regent's logo.
The pool area contains a single, rectangular pool that is filled with salt water.
Additional towels are located in teak holders alongside the pool.
A buoy on the top deck of Seven Seas Explorer.
The 750-passenger Seven Seas Explorer docked in Olbia, Sardinia in July 2016.
Gene Sloan, USA TODAY

Does your bucket list include trips to Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand?  You can hit them all with a single cruise in the works at luxury line Regent Seven Seas. 

To be unveiled this week, the 76-night sailing on the 750-passenger Seven Seas Explorer will kick off Nov. 6, 2020 in Barcelona and feature calls in 18 countries as the ship makes its way eastward to Auckland, New Zealand. 

Seven Seas Explorer will begin the voyage with several destinations in the Mediterranean including Malta; Rhodes, Greece; Cyprus; and Israel. It'll then pass through the Suez Canal for calls in Egypt, Jordan, Oman and the United Arab Emirates before heading to India, Sri Lanka and Myanmar. Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia also are on the schedule.    

A new Regent Seven Seas Cruises itinerary in 2020 will feature calls in Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

The last three weeks of the trip will feature an extensive series of stops in Australia and New Zealand. 

Fares for the voyage start at $45,999 per person. 

Living large: The mind-blowing suites on the new Seven Seas Explorer
Regent Seven Seas Cruises' newest ship, Seven Seas Explorer, features some of the most elaborate suite at sea, including the sprawling, 3,875-square-feet Regent Suite.
The Regent Suite is priced at $10,000 per day, making it one of the most expensive accommodations on a cruise. The fare includes a wide range of perks including First or Business class airfare to and from the ship as well as private sedan transfers to and from airports.
Plush stools in the main Regent Suite living room.
Located at the top of the ship, on Deck 14, the Regent Suite offers an expansive living area including a dining room with a table for six.
An elegant golden chandelier sits above the Regent Suite's dining table. The suite comes with a private butler who will serve meals at the table upon request.
Among opulent touches in the Regent Suite is a custom-made, Dakota Jackson-designed Steinway Arabesque grand piano that cost $250,000.
Floor-to-ceiling windows in the living areas offer views across the bow of the ship.
The Regent Suite living room area features a full bar.
A range of complimentary cocktails line the bar area.
A second seating area is located just in front of the Regent Suite's dining area in a glass-enclosed area called the Vista Garden. It offers 270-degree views of the sea.
The Regent Suite has two large bedroom complexes. Here, the master bedroom.
The master bedroom of the Regent Suite features a king size bed facing floor-to-ceiling windows to the sea.
Large tables with elegant lamps flank the bed in the Regent Suite's master bedroom.
The master bedroom complex in the Regent Suite also has a full living room space.
The living room space in the Regent Suite's master bedroom has a sofa, chair, table and large flat-screen 4K ultra high-definition television.
The Regent Suite's master suite has a giant, walk-in closet. The Regent Suite comes with unlimited complimentary laundry and dry cleaning service.
The master bathroom of the Regent Suite alone is bigger than most cruise ship cabins.
An oversized bathtub lines one wall of the master bathroom.
Upscale amenities fill a nook in the Regent Suite's master bathroom.
The Regent Suite's master bathroom has double sinks.
The Regent Suite bathroom also has a standalone makeup desk.
Upscale Guerlain soaps and shampoos are among the amenities in the Regent Suite master bathroom.
Among the amenities of the Regent Suite is an in-suite spa with two heated ceramic lounge chairs.
The spa amenities in the Regent Suite include a private sauna.
The shower in the master bathroom is an enormous room to itself.
The Regent Suite has a massive, 958-square-foot balcony that wraps around the entire front of the ship.
The Regent Suite balcony offers views in three directions.
One corner of the balcony outside the Regent suite features a hot tub overlooking the sea.
The Regent Suite balcony overlooks the bow of the vessel.
The wraparound Regent Suite balcony has a massive dining table as well as lounge chairs.
A second bedroom complex is located in another wing of the Regent Suite.
Side tables next to the beds in the Regent Suite's second bedroom have three drawers a piece.
Both U.S.- and European-style electrical outlets as well as USB ports are located to the sides of Regent Suite beds.
The second bedroom complex in the Regent Suite includes a large entry room with a desk and seating area.
The sitting area in the second Regent Suite bedroom complex features a plush sofa, chair, table and television.
The Regent Suite's second bedroom comes with its own full bathroom.
The second bathroom in the Regent Suite has a bathtub as well as walk-in shower.
The second bedroom complex has its own large walk-in closet.
Seven Seas Explorer also offers four giant Master Suites that measure from 1,895 to 2,108 square feet.
Like the Regent Suite, the Master Suites have large living room areas with elegant seating.
Master Suites have dining tables with room for five people as well as grand pianos.
Master Suites have large master bedrooms with beds facing floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the sea.
Master Suites come with a personal butler on call around the clock as well as guaranteed reservations nightly in any restaurant on board.
Master Suite bedrooms have televisions that rise from a cabinet at the end of the bed.
The master bathrooms in Master Suites have vanities with double sinks.
Master bathrooms in Master Suites have large, walk-in showers.
Master bathrooms in Master Suites also have oversized bathtubs.
The master bedroom complexes in Master Suites have walk-in closets.
Master Suites feature massive, wraparound balconies that measure 831 to 994 square feet.
Located at the back of Explorer on Decks 9 and 8, Master Suite balconies offer views over the side and rear of the vessel.
Lounge chairs line the balconies of Master Suites along with a table for outdoor dining.
Master Suites have a second bedroom located in a separate wing.
The second bedroom in Master Suites is part of a complex that also includes a walk-in closet and private bathroom.
The walk-in closet in the second bedroom of a Master Suite.
The bathroom in the second bedroom of a Master Suite.
The sink area of the bathroom that is attached to the second bedroom of a Master Suite.
Also unusually large for a cruise ship are Regent's four Grand Suites, which measure 1,586 to 1,836 square feet.
Grand Suites come with a personal butler who can arrange in-room dining at the suites's dining area.
Grand Suites have private bar areas.
Grand Suites have a single large bedroom with a king size bed.
Grand Suites come with a welcome bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne and a fresh flowers.
Grand Suites come with a complimentary person fitness session at the ship's Canyon Ranch SpaClub.
Grand Suites feature large bathrooms with bathtubs and separate walk-in showers.
The showers in Grand Suite bathrooms have floor-to-ceiling windows looking out over the sea.
Grand Suite bathrooms feature vanities with double sinks.
Grand Suite bathrooms are lined floor to ceiling with Carrara marble.
Like other top suites on Seven Seas Explorer, Grand Suites feature upscale Guerlain toiletries in bathrooms.
Grand Suites have unusually large balconies that measure 732 to 916 square feet.
Two of the Grand Suites are located at the front of the vessel on Deck 12 while the other two are located at the rear on Deck 7.
The two Grand Suite balconies at the front of the vessel have a dining nook in a corner that juts out over the ocean.
Smaller than Grand Suites are Explorer's four Explorer Suites, which measure 1,277 to 1,349 square feet.
Two Explorer Suites, including the one shown here, are locate midship on Deck 10. Two more are at the front of Deck 9.
Explorer Suites have a large living room area that opens up onto balconies that range from 277 to 336 square feet.
Explorer Suites come with a personal butler and a welcome bottle of Veuve Cliquot champagne.
The lamps on the bedside tables in Explorer Suites are made with Murano glass.
The master bathroom feature vanities with double sinks.
Explorer suites feature an oversized whirlpool bath.
The shower in an Explorer suite bathroom.
Explorer Suites feature a second bathroom with shower.
Another category of large suites on Seven Seas Explorer are its Seven Seas Suites.
There are 12 Seven Seas Suites on the Explorer spread across Decks 9, 10 and 12.
Seven Seas Suites measure 814 to 918 square feet and have large living rooms in addition to bedrooms.
Like other top suites, Seven Seas Suites come with a personal butler.
Seven Seas Suite bedrooms feature a small desk area near the bed.
Seven Seas Suites have large master bathrooms with separate bathtubs and walk-in showers.
Seven Seas Suites also have a second half bath located just off the living room.
Smaller than Seven Seas Suites are Explorer's Penthouse Suites, which measure 561 to 626 square feet.
Penthouse Suites have a living area with a comfortable sofa facing a in-wall television.
Penthouse Suites have separate bedrooms with king size beds and a desk.
Among upscale touches in Penthouse Suites are side tables with fabric-lined drawers.
Side tables in Penthouse Suite bedrooms are topped with elegant lamps.
Penthouse Suites bathrooms have large vanities with double sinks.
Penthouse Suites have large walk-in showers.
Penthouse Suite bathrooms feature toilets in a separate compartment.
Penthouse Suite balconies measure 111 to 176 square feet.
The most common type of accommodation on the Seven Seas Explorer is the Concierge Suite.
Concierge Suites measure 332 square feet, as do the suites in another category of accommodation, the Superior Suite. The two categories are identical in design but feature different amenities.
Designed with blue and brown tones, Concierge Suites feature a cozy seating area that can be separated from the bed area by curtains.
Across from the seating area in Concierge Suites is a built-in cabinet that hides a miniature refrigerator and glassware. A built-in television swivels so it can be seen from both the room's sofa and bed.
The marble-topped counter on the cabinet offers an illy coffee machine.
The small seating area in Concierge Suites.
Concierge Suites have marble-lined bathroom with vanities featuring double sinks.
Concierge Suite bathrooms have bathtubs as well as separate showers.
Concierge Suites also have walk-in closets.
A desk area in Concierge Suites is covered in luscious dark marble.
The desk area in Concierge Suites is lined with both U.S.- and European-style outlets.
Bedside tables in Concierge Suite feature marble tops and are flanked by outlets for charging cell phones and other devices through the night.
